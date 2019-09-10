Stylemaker: Carter Averbeck

× Expand Photographs by Josh Grubbs Carter Averbeck “I’m always challenging myself to come up with solutions to turn the everyday mundane into a work of art,” Carter Averbeck says of his furniture recreations. Averbeck’s Minneapolis loft showcases his myriad pieces.

Carter Averbeck is a European-trained fresco artist, an avant-garde designer, a “super-connector” in the Malcolm Gladwell sense, in that he knows everybody. “I do know a lot of people, which is weird since I never go out,” he says.

Pillows Carter Averbeck uses designer fabric remnants as pillow covers.

Averbeck first gained local prominence in the early aughts for the hyperdetailed murals he painted in casinos, churches, restaurants, and private mansions. And then, eight years ago, he completely changed directions and launched Omforme (meaning “to transform” in Norwegian), his interior design agency/custom upholstery shop/furniture design business. Through this venture, Averbeck takes discarded furniture and building material and reimagines them into high-style furniture that looks anything but cast off. He might, for example, take thick panes of glass from a teardown and construct a modern coffee table encasing an Asian antique. Or he might use sheets of Plexiglass as a mod table base for a dyed burl-wood top. He might dip a whole armchair in rubber. Or he might silver-leaf the frame of a settee and then pair the metallic with obsidian panne velvet and multitonal leather.

Averbeck has a steady and devoted client base, many of whom bring him staid pieces of furniture and let him have his way with them. As he says in one promotional video for Omforme: “My favorite clients are the ones who say ‘Do whatever the fuck you want.’” His audacious work, his intense love of color, his “seventies porn” eyeglasses all seem to suggest that Averbeck is a true bon vivant. In reality, though, he is conservative in his own way. He never watches TV or movies. He lives with a single rescued senior dog until that one passes away, and then he adopts another. Outside of design, he’s best known for a viral Star Tribune editorial he penned in 2017 lamenting downtown crime.

Rosewood Tray Mixed eras meet with chrome art deco candlesticks and a rosewood tray.

You grew up in Seattle, but you’ve been living in Minneapolis since 1991. Do you ever think about moving back to the West Coast?

There are times when I get tired of Minneapolis, but I stay here because the quality of life is pretty fantastic. I do worry that we’re all going to get priced out of the market, like Seattle and San Francisco.

Are you constantly redoing your loft?

It’s always morphing, but I’m never like, “OK, this is all getting redone this year.” I’m not that pretentious. Sometimes I would like to be, just to see what it’s like. There are times when you find an amazing piece that you know is something really special and then you upgrade bit by bit by bit. For example, I recently got my hands on some Vladimir Kagan chairs, and he only made 1,000 of them.

Tell us about the first piece you remade.

My mind always goes to the avant-garde first when coming up with redesigns of existing objects. Case in point is my first piece, the French provincial chair [seen near the fireplace in his loft living room]. I combined fashion and furniture by sewing a zipper by hand down the front and then had it dipped several times in an industrial rubber coating. The chair is technically waterproof enough to live outdoors.

You are an intense follower of design trends. What are your predictions?

It’s all curves ahead. Midcentury modern is still hanging on by its last breath, but just in the Midwest. They have been over it on the coasts for a while now. I think it’s a reaction to the fact that we’ve been living with boxy furniture for so long. Otherwise, it’s going back to that over-the-top art deco-but-on-acid kind of stuff.

Wait a minute. That sounds suspiciously close to your shtick with Omforme.

Okay, okay, you got me. But there is truth to it. Maybe not the rubber-dipped furniture, but definitely upcycling. A lot of my design clients now are millennials who insist on older furniture; they are seeking it out. And it’s good because soon we won’t even have the choice to buy new because there won’t be enough trees. It’s taken us a millennium to cut down 46 percent of the Earth’s trees, and we’re only three years out from reaching 50 percent. It’s a trend, but it’s also necessary. Our fast-fashion, fast-furniture way of living has got to stop.

Swaim Chair Averbeck reupholstered this ’70s Swaim chair in luxe Maharam fabric.

Do you ever get stuck creatively?

The art I can always see. If I’m ever stuck, it’s the logistics, like trying to figure out how to get Plexiglass to bend without cracking. Part of it has to be genetics. Growing up, our house looked like it could be in Architectural Digest. My parents, Dean and Carol, designed and flipped houses for the fun of it. My mother was very Mario Buatta-meets-colonial. I’m much more minimal.

What would your mom think of Omforme?

She would have loved it. She used to talk about how I was an artist even before I was born. She said I was drawing inside her stomach; I just didn’t have any crayons yet.

Omforme, 613 W. 24th St., Mpls., 855-663-6763, omformedesign.com.