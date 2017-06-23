Cabinet Fever

× 1 of 3 Expand Photographs courtesy of Puustelli The new Puustelli showroom will have five kitchen vignettes as well as examples of nearly every room of the house, plus a play area for children. × 2 of 3 Expand × 3 of 3 Expand Prev Next

After dominating the cabinetry market in Finland (and Sweden, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the Baltic States) for nearly 100 years, Puustelli made the leap across the ocean and into our backyard. The new showroom featuring unique, modern, and eco-friendly design for kitchens, mudrooms, offices, and any other room in the house is opening in June just blocks from Lake Calhoun. “In terms of Nordic and Scandinavian heritage, Minnesota is one of the areas with the highest concentration. Minneapolis is our first stop, and our goal is to roll out the concept to the top 20 markets by the year 2030,” says Edina-based Björn Freudenthal, vice president of sales and marketing for North America. Using materials such as scratch-resistant ceramic countertops and bio-composite cabinet frames made of wood fiber and plastic, Puustelli is an alternative for homeowners who covet the look of European cabinetry at a more attractive price point. puustelliusa.com