Cabin Country: A Q&A with Brock and Chase Jurgensen

× Expand Photo courtesy of DIY Network Brock (left) and Chase Jurgensen's new show "Rustic Renovation" premieres on July 11.

For Chase and Brock Jurgensen, cabins are a huge part of their personal and professional lives. The Minnesota brothers grew up around cabins, and even built a business around them through their Prior Lake–based residential and commercial construction company Brand Company, Inc., and furniture and supply shop Brand Reserve. So when they were approached by DIY Network about the possibility of their own show about cabin remodeling, it was a no-brainer. “It’s really a dream job,” says Brock, who builds furniture from salvaged wood, while his younger brother Chase is a contractor. “We get to work on Minnesota and Wisconsin cabins, and we work 20 feet from a lake every day.” Rustic Renovation aired a pilot last summer to test the waters, and when viewers responded well, the first season was ordered. Ahead of the season’s premiere this Tuesday, July 11, we caught up with Chase and Brock while they were spending time at their own family cabin on Green Lake in Spicer, Minnesota.

The pilot episode that aired last year was a great success. Did you ever imagine you’d have your own show?

Chase: I’ve always enjoyed watching home improvement shows, but I don’t know if I ever thought this would happen to us. I was a contractor on the HGTV show Bath Crashers, and during my time there, the producers sat down with us, we did a quick interview, they sent the tape back to the production company, and they said, “Alright, there is probably something there.” We did a sizzle reel and the pilot, which was received well, and then we filmed the season. It wrapped in December and hasn’t seen the light of day, so it’s still like, did it happen? Did we really do that? It’s been a long journey.

What can viewers expect to see this season?

Chase: They can expect everything from three-season cabins that don’t have any heating or air conditioning, and we’re going to totally revamp them and bring them up to modern times, but still give them that classic, vintage, rustic touch. We’ve also worked on a Quonset hut, which aren’t made for more than storage, and we were able to turn that into an extremely cozy, comfortable, and useful space on the customer’s property out in Wisconsin. So you are going to see a range of fifth-generation cabins to newly purchased cabins that just need an overhaul. We shot in Nisswa; Buffalo; down in Minnetonka; Stillwater; Dresser, Wisconsin; St. Croix Falls—everything was within about an hour and a half of the Twin Cities.

Quite a few people are referring to you two as the next Property Brothers. What do you think about that?

Chase: Like I said, I grew up watching these shows, so it’s another surreal factor to this experience that we’re being compared to these rather mogul HGTV personalities.

Brock: I will say I’m not too bothered by being compared to [Jonathan and Drew Scott]. I’ll take it as a compliment, because they are doing a great job.

Chase: We’re the Minnesota version.

Brock: We just don’t wear dress shirts.

What tips do you have for people considering a cabin remodel?

Chase: Use the space that is already there. Don’t add on unless it’s necessary, don’t be afraid to knock down a wall or two, and, most importantly, don’t forget that this is a cabin. This is a space that is supposed to be comfortable, useful, a great place to make memories. Really, the experiences you are going to have are outside the cabin, so have something that’s comfortable, but don’t overthink it.

Brock: Look around your cabin, because a lot of cabins have old building materials that have been in the shed or in the garage. Don’t be afraid to use that wood on the project as well. It will help cut down the costs. Instead of going out and buying materials, try salvaging as much as you can to tell a better story with your cabin.

Chase: And don’t use carpet anywhere. No carpet.

In addition to the show, you also run the residential and commercial construction company Brand Company, Inc., and furniture and supply shop Brand Reserve. Has the show impacted your businesses?

Chase: Yeah, definitely. The best way to exercise and challenge yourself is to keep stepping it up on your builds and remodels. Bringing in different products and different ideas. Through buzz about the show and word of mouth, I’ve definitely added to my caliber of remodels and clientele. So it has already impacted my business for sure.

Brock: It has helped get the word out about my furniture. It’s been beneficial, and we’re excited to see what happens next.

What is your dream project?

Chase: A dream project for me is to build a carriage-style house, basically build an entire project from beginning to end and be able to reuse some of the pieces that were already on the property. So really do what we do but expand beyond a remodel. To start new, but use the old.

Brock: Take an old log cabin, dismantle it, and build a new one, salvaging as much of the wood as we can and reincorporating that back into the building.

Chase: A part of the show that was so great was that we weren’t forced to build anything we didn’t want to or didn’t believe in. We had creative freedom. The most fun part is to walk into an empty space and really envision something, be innovative, and be able to walk through that idea in a matter of weeks.

What are you hoping viewers take away from the show?

Chase: What we want the viewers to take away from the show is whether they grew up in a family that had a place on a lake or every summer they rented a place, we want to bring that back to our viewership. For the people who didn’t have cabins growing up, maybe it will inspire them to get out and rent a place or look for some waterfront property for themselves.

Brock: We want to bring back the nostalgia, put an idea in front of somebody for what they could do for their family. Having a cabin in the family or a place to go is something that will mold a child. It’s something they will never forget, and it’s an easy tradition to pass on.

The season premiere of Rustic Renovation airs on the DIY Network on Tuesday, July 11 at 9 p.m.