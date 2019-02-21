Get to Know the Property Brothers

× Expand Property Brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott

Our neighbors of the North gave us hockey, poutine, the odometer, and your favorite small-screen-turned-big-time siblings. This weekend, Drew and Jonathan Scott, hosts of HGTV’s Property Brothers, will be giving show-goers their top design and reno tips (check out their Scott Living line and online platform Casaza for inspo), their time (catch them on the Main Stage on February 23), and their talent (something about foot rubs . . . ?).

Whether someone’s designing their new home or just looking to update a room in their current space, what are some trends we should watch for?

Jonathan: You always want to design so that the space stays on trend for as long as possible. We no longer put a lot of beige or greige into designs. We’re mostly moving toward cleaner light or white paint colors and pops of beautiful color in the décor and accent features.

What’s one of your go-to home improvement maxims you’ve developed over your time on the show?

Drew: If you have kids in the household or a large family, then go with materials that will stand up to family life. Quartz counters are great because they never have to be resealed and they come in all different styles, many that look just like marble.

In all the houses you’ve flipped these past 13 seasons, which projects have stood out to you?

Jonathan: My first two kosher kitchens were a wonderful learning experience. I loved filming in Nashville, as I was able to introduce a little more rustic charm. And Drew and Linda’s honeymoon house is hands-down my favorite renovation ever. A great mix of materials that pushed the envelope in designs—and the yard was a true oasis.

What are some affordable renovation projects that can boost the value of a home? And what about a couple of known “improvements” that actually turn buyers off?

Drew: If you want to get more money from the sale of your home and attract more buyers, there are some simple, cost-effective improvements that will go a long way. Lighting is very important: Swap out dim, dated fixtures for something that will brighten the space to make it feel bigger. You can never underestimate the value of paint. If you have taupe walls, it’s time to update. And flooring is also a great way to tie rooms together and update the feel of an entire space. You don’t want to go cheap on flooring! Generally, you’ll never make money in putting a pool in, but if you were going to live in a house for a very long time and you know your family will get the enjoyment out of it, then you can consider it. Lastly, never take out the only bathtub in the home because you want to have a nice baby shower—you’ll lose any family buyers.

What should homeowners look for in a contractor?

Jonathan: Somebody who is setting himself up like a professional business that will be around to perform warranty work. Somebody who has professional affiliations like the Better Business Bureau or new home warranty program. And somebody who has references. Little note: The best contractor is usually never the cheapest contractor.

What can Home + Garden attendees expect from your appearance?

Drew: This is a great opportunity for home show attendees to ask us the questions they’ve always wondered. Plus, they will get a lot of details from what happens behind the scenes. Oh, and also, Jonathan will give everybody a foot massage. (OK, maybe not.)

You recently published a book for kiddos called Builder Brothers: Big Plans, you’re fresh off of season 13 of Property Brothers, and you have a comedy sitcom in the works. What’s next for the Scott brothers?

Jonathan: We are beyond committed to family, home, and having a heck of a lot of fun, so you’ll see lots of great stuff being announced in 2019. One of the most exciting is the rapid expansion of our Scott Living home goods line and the launch of Casaza.com. If anybody ever wants to know more about what we’re up to or get more info on the designs in our shows, they can go to DrewAndJonathan.com.