Build and Design Go Online

With more time at home, we’re starting to notice the little things that bother us about the spaces we spend all day in. That dated bathroom tile, the choppy layout of a ‘60s rambler, the furniture we inherited from parents. We stare at it all day, and weekends of no plans provide time for a much-needed upgrade.

Even though #StayHomeMN is in effect until May 4, local building and designing businesses are going virtual with their products and services. Design retailers are modifying their services with online sales and appointment-only showroom visits to minimize contact and ensure the safety of employees and customers. And for projects that require a blank canvas, Twin Cities builders are continuing projects with virtual appointments and consultations while home officing.

Whether you’re looking to upgrade that hand-me-down dining room set, knock out a few walls in a remodel, or start from the ground with a new build, these local pros are creating innovative ways to connect with clients and keep projects going.

Hagstrom Builder | No Shortcuts. Ever.

hagstrombuilder.com | 651-777-8563

Hagstrom Builder is a full-service luxury custom home builder and remodeler serving MN, WI and FL. Whether you're remodeling your historic home, renovating a condo, or building your dream home after years of anticipation, we want you to enjoy the process as much as we do! Integral to this is good communication. This is why we take the time to outline what you can expect when you choose Hagstrom Builder. No matter the scope of your project, everyone has questions before they begin. Consider us your project guides every step of the way! Virtual appointments are available.

Fusion Designed

fusiondesigned.com | 651-462-2132 | sheree@fusiondesigned.com

Sustain | Curate | Transform

Fusion Designed specializes in designing with intention and purpose, creating peaceful, clutter-free spaces with a modern aesthetic. Sheree Vincent, Principle of Fusion Designed, is a Certified Green AP in Residential Interiors and in Feng Shui. The products we source promote good indoor air quality and are less harmful to your environment without compromising style or luxury. We work with you on master planning and designing your new construction or remodel project—down to the last detail—designing a space that is uniquely yours. Call today to schedule your virtual discovery session—let’s create together!

Vujovich

vujovich.com | 612-338-2020 | info@vujovich.com

Vujovich (Voy-o-vich) has been creating unique Twin Cities homes for more than forty years. Focusing on homeowners who require expert guidance when investing in the transformation of their home, we offer premium design and construction services that achieve their personal and property needs. Vujovich’s energized and diverse culture attracts some of the Twin Cities’ most talented individuals who embrace working for a team that cares about their clients’ experience and the value of their product. As one of the longest-standing design build firms in the market, clients can be assured that Vujovich will meet their needs well into the future.

LiLu Interiors

liluinteriors.com | 612-354-3271

LiLu Interiors is working remotely and accepting new projects. We deliver great design and top-notch personal service. We are more committed than ever to our mission of helping you design a home that is a sanctuary and perfectly connects everything you value with how you want to live.

LiLu Interiors is utilizing remote technology we’ve used for a decade to work with our local clients right now. Our client’s comfort, in their home and with our process, is our number one priority. We communicate thoroughly how each project will unfold, in a way that is tailored to each individual client.