Bright Idea: Hand-Printed Light Bulbs

Photograph by Michael Hendrickson Relamp patterned light bulbs

The light bulb went on while Jessica Schaack decorated her family’s Golden Valley home. Well, actually, it didn’t—and that’s where Schaack, a former retail marketing manager, saw opportunity. With all the options in lighting, she wondered why bulbs looked so boring. She started experimenting with ways to dress them up. It helped that her husband Rob, a DIY-er, began his sales career with General Electric.

Introducing Relamp, a new line of patterned LED light bulbs, hand-printed locally. Available in 12 designs including woodgrain and giraffe, the bulbs provide warm light without casting uneven shadows. They’re built to last 25,000 hours—although the goal, Schaack says, is to make the light bulb a design element, even when turned off.

The Schaacks spent about a year perfecting the bulbs, using a proprietary process to coat the glass. Throughout development, Schaack says, “I kept doing Google searches because I couldn’t believe no one else had done this!” Relamp bulbs sell for $39 at relamp.com.

