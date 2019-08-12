Bria Hammel to Be Featured in National Interior Design Book

× Expand Photo courtesy of Rizzoli USA On Style

It’s been a wild few years for Mendota Heights designer Bria Hammel. She and her team launched Brooke & Lou, a line of “life-friendly” home products; she’s showcased huge projects in national magazines like Good Housekeeping and Traditional Home; and now, for the first time, her work is featured in a major design book.

On Style: Inspiration and Advice from the New Generation of Interior Design by nationally recognized design writer Carl Dellatore, showcases projects from 50 of the country’s hottest interior designer up-and-comers—and Hammel and her team are the only Midwesterners included. (To no one’s surprise, most designers are based in New York and L.A.) Hammel says Dellatore reached out about the book a year ago after he began following the team’s work on social media.

“The power of social media is incredible,” Hammel says. “You never know who’s watching.” Hammel has been a fan of Dellatore’s for years, and sells his 2016 book Interior Design Master Class on her website.

In On Style, the Bria Hammel team will show a never-before-seen full remodel in Kansas City in Hammel’s signature colorful-preppy style. “I think the home really shows approachable, livable style that doesn’t ignore quality details,” Hammel says. Those quality details include custom handmade cabinets by Minnesota woodworker Brian Grabski, whom Hammel has worked with before. Want more details? Buy the book—and see more in our November issue of Home & Design.

On Style hits shelves September 24. Preorder at rizzoliusa.com. To see more of Bria Hammel’s designs, visit briahammelinteriors.com.