Brad and Heather Fox Get Real about Remodeling

The Foxes know their way around a remodel—they’ve been building and redesigning homes across the Twin Cities for a near decade. Their attention to trends and savvy advice for remodeling rookies have garnered a national audience for their HGTV series Stay or Sell, where they help local homeowners decide whether it’s time to move out of their current space or do a redesign overhaul.

What are some major home design trends you’re seeing pop up this year?

For interior, we’re seeing so much more color used in permanent spaces. An all-white kitchen and neutral home is always lovely, but we predict that more green and teal will be used in cabinetry this coming year. Even if your vibe is generally all white, there are so many great options to bring in color: Vintage rugs and pillows, which are becoming increasingly popular this year, and wallpaper will continue to be an amazing ways to add color and pattern.

What should new homebuyers know before deciding on their dream home?

Every person working on their dream home should really consult with a designer—they know what to anticipate with different options and layouts. If you can afford to do a new build or renovation, you can likely figure out how to budget for a designer . . . and in most cases, their fee is recovered in the savings they can find you.

What’s your number-one remodeling tip for rookies?

Take a deep breath and enjoy it! A renovation or new build process can be stressful, but it doesn’t have to be. Go into it knowing that things will go wrong from time to time, but if you choose the right team, you’ll always figure those things out.

Do you have a dream design project?

We have always wanted to create a post-and-beam vacation home that we’d also use as an Airbnb. And we’re actually doing it! We’re building a plan that was originally developed in the 1950s by Eichler in Palm Springs, California. We’d love to create and design more short-term vacation rentals around the U.S. The next one will be in southwest Minneapolis with a Scandi-modern vibe.