How Blue-Pencil Collective Is Reversing Waste

× Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Blue-Pencil Collective

There’s no getting around it: Residential construction involves waste. Even a small project can generate dumpsters full of drywall, wood, tile, and trash. Enter Blue-Pencil Collective, a group of designers and architects based in Stillwater that is taking a new approach to managing the waste.

Cofounders Kasey Johnson and Regan Nix have a shared goal. “We wanted to reverse humanity’s footprint and improve the environment,” Nix says. The firm strategically reduces waste and partners with the Minnesota Land Trust.

Minimizing waste and trash in the design process is tricky, but little switches go a long way. Beyond recycling materials and donating appliances that are outdated but still functional, the team salvages and repurposes items from projects. Imagine a table created out of scraps from a home’s original studs and siding (yes, really).

The team also donates 1 percent of all profit, and $100 per referral, to the Minnesota Land Trust, a statewide nonprofit that establishes conservation easements to ensure no one can ever build on certain acres and plots of Minnesota land. Through the partnership, the firm is helping ensure more than 60,000 acres—17,000 of which are in the metro area—remain wild.

226 E. Myrtle St., Stillwater, 651-968-4487, bluepencilcollective.com