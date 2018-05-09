Blu Dot Wins Prestigious National Design Award

× A post shared by Blu Dot (@bludot) on Nov 12, 2017 at 11:03am PST

Blu Dot, a design firm known nationally for its modern home furnishings, was named on Tuesday the winner of Product Design in the National Design Awards by the Cooper Hewitt Smithsonian Design Museum in New York.

The award is one of only 11 jury-selected category winners selected annually for the museum’s program, now in its 19th year. A museum spokesperson said she was unable to provide commentary from the judges, as the jury’s deliberations are confidential. Award categories include architecture, interiors, product, landscape, and fashion design.

Blu Dot’s submission included its 2009 release of the Real Good Chair, a flat-packed, powder-coated steel side chair that sells for $199 and has become iconic to the company’s aesthetic.

John Christakos and Maurice Blanks, co-founders of the 20-year-old firm, plan to attend the awards ceremony, which will be held during the museum’s National Design Week in October. “It is gratifying to realize that our life’s passion has made a lasting impact on design,” Christakos said in a statement.

Previous local award winners include Coen + Partners for Landscape Architecture in 2015, and Target and The Walker Art Center for Corporate Achievement in 2003 and 2009, respectively. See the full 2018 winners list here.

Sign up for our Home & Design newsletter to get the latest style watch for your home.