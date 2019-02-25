Big Finish

× 1 of 3 Expand Photographs by Caitlin Abrams Nordic View Clockwise from top: Darjeeling Century paint, by Benjamin Moore, from Hirshfield’s, Edina; plaid fabric (24557 1635), by Kravet, IMS; Litze faucet, by Brizo, from Ferguson’s, Golden Valley; fabric field tile in ivory matte, from Tile By Design, Plymouth; Ogassian matte white, by Ann Sacks, from Kohler Signature Store, Edina; Cambridge tile in silver, by New Ravenna, also from Tile By Design; Anello porcelain tile in black, by Ann Sacks, also from Kohler; Barcela ingot honed cement tile, also from Tile By Design; Soho cabinet in talc in thermofoil finish, by Kitchen Craft Cabinetry, also from Kohler; polished bronze ring pull, by Alno, Inc., from Knobbery MSP, IMS; Tansu stone mosaic, by New Ravenna, also from Tile By Design × 2 of 3 Expand Happy Hues Clockwise from top: Laminate cabinet in Formica Blue Malachite, by Jonathan Adler for Zonavita, from Mingle, Plymouth; Laminate cabinet in Formica Greek Key, by Jonathan Adler for Zonavita, also from Mingle; Vola faucet in orange, by Arne Jacobsen, from Fantasia Showrooms, IMS; split finish metal pull, by Formae, from Knobbery MSP, IMS; orange acrylic knob, by R. Christensen, also from Knobbery MSP; glazed terracotta in turquoise, by Ann Sacks, from Kohler Signature Store, Edina; Botanic in Tulip flooring, by Bolon, from Intersource, Inc., IMS; bloom white Carrara Venatino marble, also from Fantasia; glazed terracotta mosaics, by Ann Sacks, also from Kohler; Style Summit acrylic cabinetry, by Kitchen Craft, also from Kohler × 3 of 3 Expand Modern English Clockwise from top: Bellis faucet set in un-lacquered brass, by Kallista, from Kohler Signature Store, Edina; Reveal field tile in bronze, by Ann Sacks, also from Kohler; Arcadia tile in Heartwood Oak, by AKDO, from Minnesota Tile & Stone, IMS; bronze knob, by Ashley Norton, from Mingle, Plymouth; reclaimed wood, from Manomin Resawn Timbers, Hugo; polished brass counter with Sorbonne profile, from Francois & Co., IMS; Down Pipe paint, by Farrow & Ball, from Hirshfield’s, Edina; Versailles Mesh field tile in Silver Flake Rustic, also from Kohler; Luminous Ray Calacatta with gold, by AKDO, also from Minnesota Tile & Stone; Chandigarh Manipur fabric, by Designers Guild, from Scherping Westphal, IMS Prev Next

Five to Try

Wake up your walls, countertops, and floors with seriously cool surfaces for your kitchen and bath.

1) Matte Finish: Quartz that mimics marble is new again, this time with a finish that’s counter to the more traditional high-gloss. The marble gets its bling from gold and purple sparkles that sprinkle over the gray veins. Annica Matte Luxury Series, by Cambria, International Market Square (IMS)

2) Cork: Sturdy yet soft and eco-friendly, cork floors are popular in places like the kitchen, where you stand for long periods of time. Lisbon Crème Cork, from Unique Wood Floors, Bloomington

3) Concrete Tile: This large-format porcelain tile brings earthy warmth to a room with its concrete look. Mix and match shades in the smaller hexagon size for an eclectic vibe. Ragno Rewind in light gray, from Rubble Tile, Mpls.

4) Brick Tile: Brick adds instant history to a room, whether installed on a wall or the floor. This 3-by-12-inch porcelain tile mimics the look of exposed brick in red, with speckled colors that make a textured surface. Bricklane Red Porcelain, by Fired Earth Ceramics, from The Tile Shop, Plymouth

5) High Contrast: Black veining on a classic white surface makes for a statement piece as a waterfall island in the kitchen. Rosedale Matte, also by Cambria