After a decade of selling luxury bedding, local retailer Molly MacDonald is thinking beyond the bedroom at Highcroft, her new home and gift store in Wayzata.

Highcroft is the evolution of Lussuria Lini, which specialized in high-end Italian textiles including tony brand Pratesi. Of course, the benefit of top-quality bedding is also its downfall: Those who invest in a $2,000 set of sheets don’t need to buy new ones very often. MacDonald’s friend, longtime Patina buyer Ann Seehof, suggested broadening the assortment. The result is an entirely new modern shop in the Crosscreek building that mixes little luxuries with investment items. The front tables are impulse-worthy: leather clutches, cashmere scarves, brass necklaces, French soaps, white serving pieces, wooden spoons. In back is an inviting design corner where shoppers can see and feel all the customizable textile options.

“Some people may not see the value [in luxury linens], but give them a few minutes talking to Molly, and they’ll know exactly what they want,” Seehof says. Highcroft offers design services and carries over Lussuria Lini’s large custom and special order business. Highcroft is the Twin Cities’ only resource for Pratesi—long considered the gold standard in luxury linens. Other fine linen lines include Busatti, John Matouk & Co., and Libeco.

“Our Pratesi customers find themselves popping in more regularly to pick up a gift here or a candle there,” Seehof says.

As an extension to bedding, Highcroft features women’s loungewear, bubble bath, and luxe cleaning products by The Laundress. The prevailing aesthetic of the shop, which takes its name from a Wayzata neighborhood, is feminine, but not too flowery. It’s simple and fresh—a white backdrop with hints of wood and greens that make it feel warm. “Highcroft has really become our constantly evolving dream home,” MacDonald says. “We believe that in creating this space that we love, we will appeal to our customer base, old and new.” 770 E. Lake St., Wayzata, 952-746-5826, highcrofthome.com

Romancing the Home

Highcroft’s design duo Molly MacDonald and Ann Seehof share their dreamy gift ideas for Valentine’s Day and beyond.

Bedding. A beautiful set of new sheets is a romantic must-have. Our bestseller is the Celeste by SFERRA. $695 for a four-piece king set

Faux fur. A faux mink bed throw by Alexandre Turpault is literally what dreams are made of. $1,100

Silk pillow cases. Sleeping on silk keeps your hair in place and prevents skin from wrinkling. It’s the perfect girlfriend gift, from local designer W. Carr & Co. $110

Luxe bath. Barr-Co. bath salts and bubble elixir in original scent are perfect for men or women, and they come in counter-worthy glass jars. $12-$32

Poetry for the dinner table. Vintage letter napkins featuring Shakespearean sonnets add a perfect touch to a romantic dinner at home. $58