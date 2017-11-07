Bachman's 2017 Holiday Ideas House

× Expand Photo courtesy of Bachman's

If anything will get you into the holiday spirit, it’s Bachman’s Holiday Ideas House. The annual event inspires your décor for the winter season by decking all the halls of a historic farmhouse owned by the Bachman family since the 1890s.

Opening November 9, this year’s theme of “Dressed in Christmas Greenery” plays off of botanicals’ natural hue, accented by warm metals and distressed wood for a look that is organic, glam, and rustic.

Vintage and contemporary pieces combine to bring this year’s key trends of copper and brushed gold, woodsy birch trees, and lush spruce tops to life. See something you love while taking the self-guided tour? Nearly everything is priced for sale, including one-of-a-kind pieces that can only be found at the house. Marked with a blue dot, these items are available on a first-come basis, and can picked up once the home closes on December 17.

A portion of proceeds from your $5 ticket—which can be purchased online or at the gift counter at Bachman’s on Lyndale—will be donated to Hats & Mittens, a nonprofit that raises money and collects winter essentials for children in need.