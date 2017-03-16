If these last few inches of snow have crushed your dreams of spring yet again, look no further than Lyndale Avenue to be reinvigorated, as the annual Bachman’s Spring Ideas House is now open.

The historic farmhouse—home to three generations of Bachmans since the 1890s—is transformed with each turning season to a fresh palette for home design and garden inspiration. Themes change every time, and this year, Karen Bachman Thull, marketing director for the family business, says that visitors will be wowed when fresh contemporary meets vintage permanence. Neutral shades and bright foliage against industrial textures set a tone of urban farmhouse.

“You’ll get that welcoming charm of the farmhouse itself, but the clean, refined lines of an urban environment,” Bachman Thull says. “You see that décor trend in a lot of places, so seeing it here, mixed with the beautiful green and blooming products, is exciting.”

While each room in the house is sure to wow visitors on their self-guided tour, Bachman Thull is particularly excited about the dining room. “There’s delightful green cabbage and it feels like Peter Rabbit is going to join you for lunch,” she says. “Paired with gray tones and natural wood elements, against galvanized metals, it’s just beautiful. I can see my own brunches looking like this, and I think a lot of our guests will go for this look, too.”

Retire to the sunroom from there, and bask in the lusciousness of fiddle leaf figs against exposed brick, before meandering up to the master bedroom for a refreshing take on meditative tones. Bohemian meets botanical in the guest bedroom, and even a dog-walking station is styled to match these cool and tranquil spring vibes.

Get your tickets online or day-of at the Lyndale location’s gift counter for just $5. The ultimate decorator's playground, as Bachman Thull calls it, is sure to inspire you through these last few weeks of winter.