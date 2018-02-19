ASID MN Showcase Home: The People's Choice Award-Winning Rooms

× Expand Photo by Spacecrafting Inside the Great Room of the 2017 ASID Showcase Home The 13,000-square-foot home by builder John Kraemer & Sons and architect Sharratt Design & Company welcomed visitors to Lake Minnetonka during the tour. Great Room designed by Bonnie Birnbaum, ASID, Bonnie Birnbaum Interiors, and Diane Lumpkin, Allied ASID, Diane Lumpkin Design.

European style and Hamptons influences combined in the 2017 Mpls.St.Paul ASID MN Showcase Home. When the doors opened to tour the home this past fall, visitors were asked to vote for their favorite spaces. See the rooms that won attention and be inspired by how local designers brought the homeowners’ vision of a luxurious lakeside retreat to life.

The Bunk Room

× Expand Photo by Spacecrafting Bunkroom inside 2017 ASID Showcase Home. Hanging chairs and bunk beds maximize functionality in the space, allowing the room to be used for a variety of purposes—from sleepover parties to family game nights.

Tour-goers couldn’t help but fall in love with the lighthearted whimsy of the bunk room, whose California-boho vibe was brought to life through light and dark wood furniture, cozy pillows, and woven accents. The neutral walls allowed Allied ASID designer Jennie Korsbon of j korsbon designs to inject a sunny atmosphere with pops of color—the surfboard, yellow loveseat, and hanging chairs being among the favorite elements in the room. “Attendees thought it was a really fun space. They liked the concept of a space for the kids to go for sleepovers,” Korsbon says. “The room had an overall ‘young’ feel, but was still sophisticated.”

The Master Suite

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Spacecrafting A grand yet classic bed, which anchors the master suite overlooking the lake, will never go out of style. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Spacecrafting The herringbone pattern in the shower adds a touch of modernity. Prev Next

European elegance and modern luxury met tour-goers at every turn in the master suite, designed by Angela Parker, ASID, of Interior Places and Spaces, and Karen Soojian, ASID, of KSID Studio. Pulling inspiration from the room’s sky and lake views, a color palette of French blue hues, cream, and silver metallic set the tone for the space. With grand pieces like the Louis XV Corbeille–style bed, marble fireplace, and traditional soaking tub acting as anchors, the small details really shone. Swan faucets over the sinks contrast with the modernity of the herringbone pattern in the shower, and a Lucite bench is a surprise twist among the vintage pieces. “My favorite elements are the window dressings and luxurious wallcoverings,” says Parker. “The sleeping area had a challenging window. The window covering was designed with a custom arched rod with deeper pleats bustled at the tie-backs and puddling on the carpeting to allow for a full view of the lake.”

The Kitchen

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Kitchen inside 2017 ASID Showcase Home. The 14-foot island creates ample room for cooking prep, while also providing a clear separation between the working aspect of the kitchen and the entertaining area for guests.

In the heart of the home, the InUnison Design team of Christine Frisk, ASID, Jennifer Ruis, IP ASID, and Jessica Bliven, ASID, wanted to flood the kitchen with light and fresh colors. White cabinets act as the backdrop for the room, which is enhanced by a mix of materials and finishes including warm wood floors, a custom metal range hood, and polished nickel accents. Pops of blue and green can be found in the banquette’s pillows and painted antique chandelier that contrasts with the newer materials of the space. The centerpiece of the kitchen, however, is the 14-foot-long blue island, topped with Cambria quartz in its Summerhill pattern, which tour-goers and the homeowners went “crazy” for, says Frisk. “The homeowners love the huge working area for entertaining family and friends.”

The Sunroom

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Spacecrafting Retractable screens allow the homeowners to enjoy the lake-facing sunroom in any season. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Spacecrafting The sunroom has direct access to the kitchen. Prev Next

With short summers and long winters, Minnesotans love to soak up as much good weather as possible, so it’s no surprise that the four-season sunroom overlooking Lake Minnetonka was a favorite among tour-goers. Conveniently located directly off the kitchen, perfect for entertaining or bringing food in from the grill, the space, also designed by InUnison Design, is filled with casual materials that are easy to maintain, like the stone floors, dark wood ceilings, and woven rattan furniture. “We can envision many a summer and fall afternoon hanging in this space, either with screens or completely open air,” says Christine Frisk. Even in the cooler months, a strategically placed TV will allow the homeowners to partake in one of their favorite pastimes: watching hockey.

The Dog's Room

× Expand Photo by Spacecrafting Dog's room inside 2017 ASID Showcase Home. Framed photos of the homeowners’ dog complement the whimsical wallpaper of dressed-up pooches in the dog’s room.

No one was overlooked in the planning and design of this home—including the family dog. Featuring a Dutch door that allows the dog to be contained but still part of the happenings, this space’s neutral furnishings, like the charcoal shelving and gray tile flooring, were given a glam punch with a Cambria quartz countertop in its Hollinsbrook pattern and gold accents reflected in the food and water bowls, treat jars, and framed photos. But the showstopper of the room, which also was by InUnison Design, was the playful York Wallcoverings wallpaper from Hoffsommer et Cie, featuring dressed-up dogs of all breeds. “Who can’t smile when they enter this space?” says Frisk. “I think most people just loved the thought of a dog room with easy access to an exterior dog run.”

The Theater Room

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Spacecrafting The drama is in the details in the theater room, which features custom columns and wainscoting offset by vibrant red accents. “It really took the space to a whole other level,” says designer Rob Edman. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Spacecrafting At the entrance, custom tufted upholstered doors by Interior Workroom “make you excited to see what’s on the other side,” says designer Rob Edman. Prev Next

Old Hollywood glamour was brought to life in the home theater, complete with vintage movie posters, a cinema marquee sign, and a counter boasting popcorn, along with other sweet and salty treats. Behind custom tufted upholstered doors outfitted with movie reel brass handles—a favorite element repeatedly called out by tour-goers—classic deep-red curtains frame the screen during family movie nights and provide a backdrop when children are conducting plays on the stage. “The space has a wonderful rich color palette and is filled with stylish but comfortable furnishings, unimposing fabrics, and foolproof surfaces. This creates a warm, family-friendly atmosphere that is welcoming for any age level,” says Fine House Interiors + Design’s Jennifer Austin-McGrath, Allied ASID, who designed the space with Rob Edman, Allied ASID, of EdmanHill Interior Design. “Most theater rooms are quite dark and heavy. The public loved the fact that the space was grand, but still light and elegant.”