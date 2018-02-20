Now Showing: Art at Home

× Expand Photo courtesy of LiLu Interiors A sample room at "Art in the Home"

Local interior designer Lisa Peck of LiLu Interiors knows people can be intimidated by choosing, and decorating with art pieces. How do you decide what to buy? Where do you put it? What if, in the end, it just doesn’t seem to go with anything else you own?

Peck teamed with Bloomington’s Artistry Theater and Visual Arts with an exhibition meant to showcase locally made art and how to weave it into your home. Peck called on several other local interior designers to create five different rooms in the gallery as part of her Art in the Home exhibition in Artistry’s Inez Greenberg Gallery. The rooms are designed with local art, rugs, home accessories, and furniture. “It will be inspiring for people to see how to live with original art, since they’ll see it in room settings,” Peck says.

No two rooms will be the same style or type—they range from a craft cocktail library to a cozy bedroom—hello hygge! “We want to help people think about having a beautiful home to retreat to,” Peck says. “A space with gorgeous objects can elevate your day-to-day life.”

Still need advice? Peck and the project’s other five designers will hold a panel discussion about incorporating art into home décor on March 27.

Art in the Home runs through April 13 at Artistry Theater and Visual Arts, 1800 Old Shakopee Rd. W., Bloomington, 952-563-8575, artistrymn.org