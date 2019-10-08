Meet the Art Girls Curating Local Art for Your Home

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Kelly Netishen and Hollie Blanchard

Business partners and sisters-in-law Kelly Netishen and Hollie Blanchard are fast movers. They just launched their “fine art concierge” service in February 2019, but already seem to be here, there, and everywhere, producing solo art shows at local hotels, putting on charity art auctions, and staging luxury homes with locally made art. But it’s their new “home service” that really has them excited.

The concept works like this: Blanchard and Netishen travel to your house, talk with you about your aesthetic preferences, and measure your space. Then, after scouring the local landscape, they present you with a slate of specific work by local artists who they believe will capture your heart. If you choose to buy any of the pieces, the Art Girls personally deliver the fine art to your home. “The artists seem to appreciate not having to drive to Medina or wherever from their studios in Northeast,” Blanchard says. And the homeowners need not be Ralph Burnets to take advantage of the Art Girls’ many connections in the Twin Cities art cosmos. “We have one woman who just wants two pieces for her mantel and two above her sofa,” Blanchard says.

The team regularly curates the “Runway” space at the W Hotel and puts on 12-week-long solo shows at Le Méridien Chambers. Other ventures had them staging art in last year’s Parade of Homes and curating art sold at two large charity auctions (one for an equine therapy farm in Greenfield, the other for a Minneapolis NGO, Questscope, which works in Syria and Jordan).

The Art Girls are all-in on their art-on-wheels concept and don’t plan to open a gallery anytime soon. “We think the gallery model is moving into the dark age,” Blanchard says. “We’re happy to be on the pulse of where art buying is going, not where it’s been.” To browse the latest offerings, check out Art Girls’ “micro-galleries,” housed in a couple local interior design shops, including Habitation Furnishing + Design in St. Louis Park, pictured here. artgirlsmpls.com