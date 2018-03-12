Anthropologie Home Center Opens in Edina

× Expand Photo courtesy Anthropologie Anthropologie House and Home Journal Spring 2018

Anthropologie at 50th and France is debuting its new Home Design Center on March 16, the first of its kind in the state, and one of only nine in its stores nationwide. The concept, which will showcase the retailer’s expanded furniture collection, fabric and wallpaper swatches, hardware, and new design services, takes over an area of the store that used to house mostly kitchen goods.

The company is also touting a dedicated home stylist on staff, who will offer complimentary design advice, and its growing custom furniture line on display to “invite customers to touch, see, and feel, while room presentations provide context and spark creativity.”

As part of the unveiling, the store will host an in-store event from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 17, but there’s already a waitlist to attend: minnrspolishomelaunchevent.splashthat.com

4999 France Av. S., Mpls., 612-285-9164, anthropologie.com