An Ancient Japanese Art Form Gets a Millennial Twist

Se Kipp of Modern Heirloom Artist Sé Kipp works on her marbling pieces at her studio in Northeast Minneapolis.

There’s some irony in Sé Kipp’s personal discovery of the ancient art form she practices. After a stint in academia, the artist was looking for a new career path that captured her passion for Asian art. She found it in suminagashi, a Japanese water marbling technique that dates back to the 12th century. Where did she find out about it? Online, of course. “As good millennials do, I was searching and came upon an image on the Internet, and in that instant, I had to know everything about it because I’d never seen anything like it before,” she says. Kipp wanted to modernize the process by inventing her own formula for paint that floats on top of the water, and applying it on textiles instead of paper. She soon started creating her own one-of-a-kind patterns. With silk as her primary medium, Kipp says her pieces can be displayed as free-hanging textiles or framed as art. “There’s a lot of paper marbling out there, but I wanted to do something that felt a bit more permanent, so I got into textiles,” she says. Inspiration comes from travels with her husband and her memories growing up in Seoul. “You see a lot of trendy art these days, but I wanted to feel like I was contributing something to the art world that maybe had been forgotten.” modernheirloomstudio.com