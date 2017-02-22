All The Wisler

× Expand HGTV star Tyler Wisler

From HGTV’s Design Star to ABC’s Good Morning America, Tyler Wisler has been creating rock–star–worthy spaces—and teaching homeowners how to do the same—for nearly 20 years. Now, he’s bringing his style savvy to the North Star State. Catch him Friday, February 25 at 4 p.m., and Sunday, February 26 at 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. at the Minneapolis Home + Garden Show at the Minneapolis Convention Center.

You were born in Hawaii, and have also lived in New York and New Jersey. Do places influence your style? I think they give me a deeper understanding of where people might come from. An island lifestyle is definitely different from the big-city Manhattan lifestyle, but it’s also different from the suburbs of New Jersey. Living in a few different places has helped me to better understand the client, and at the end of the day, that’s what our job is really about: dissecting who the client is, and interpreting their aesthetic.

What do you mean when you say that you like to open clients’ eyes to “sometimes unrecognized beauty?” For some people, it is a big leap to jump outside of their comfort zone. If they always grew up with beige walls and white trim, as soon as I say the word black, they say, “Oh, no, I don’t know that I can do that.” I say, “It’s only paint, we can change it.” Have you ever been in a space where there are dark, rich colors that surround you and you kind of feel warm and cozy and you don’t really know why, and you love it? Yes, you can do that, too.

What are some home design trends you see emerging this year that you love? I personally love not full-blown industrial, but industrial elements because they really showcase what the material is; they don’t try and disguise it. If it’s a steel plumbing pipe, it’s a steel plumbing pipe. I love infusing industrial pieces into a space. That’s what the whole industrial age was about: manipulating materials in ways that they weren’t able to do before and making them into useful items. The items were very utilitarian, and now we’re finding they are beautiful that way.

What do many people overlook when designing or remodeling a space in their home? I think a lot of people overlook lighting, especially when they do full renovations and have a chance to move outlets around to make things work for them. It’s really important to try and get at least three different sources of lighting in a room. This way, you can control the lighting, and when you control the lighting, you control the mood and atmosphere, and you can set a scene. It’s like when you go to the theater and the house lights are up, you know that everybody can talk, but as soon as the house lights dim and the stage lights go on, it’s time to sit up and pay attention. It’s the same kind of vibe in a room. Use dimmers whenever you can, and if you can, get the outlets that have separate USB ports in them. It’s the smallest thing, but you’ll be so much happier because you won’t have all these extension cords.

If you could give homeowners just one piece of advice, what would it be? The biggest thing about a space that makes it successful is if you walk in and you immediately feel and understand who lives there. Because your space is your biggest stamp on who you are. There need to be personal touches. Show off your collection. You don’t have to show everything off—just the best of what you’ve got. It should just scream you and your personality. Personalize it to you and don’t be afraid, because at the end of the day, you live there. I can make it as pretty as I want to my standards, but if you’re not happy and comfortable, then it’s not successful. I just want people to feel like rock stars in their space. If you can come home and feel like you’re Gigi [Hadid] and Zayn [Malik], then rock on.