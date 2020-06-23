Editor's Picks: Backyard Games

1 of 9
Photos courtesy retailers
Two-in-one beanbag toss
This dual-purpose cornhole-meets-tic-tac-toe set means double the fun. $150, from Crate & Barrel, crateandbarrel.com.
2 of 9
Flamingo ring toss
Pack some flamingo fun into your next picnic, beach, or park day. Flamingo ring toss ($25), by Antsy Pants, from Target, target.com.
3 of 9
Croquet set
Don your white, sip iced tea, and take a swing at a classic country club favorite. Croquet set ($123), by Franklin Sports, also from Target.
4 of 9
Backgammon set
A retro-glam board pretty enough to be played or displayed. Backgammon set ($395), from Jonathan Adler, jonathanadler.com.
5 of 9
Outdoor bowling set
Bring the bowling league to your backyard with an outdoor set of pins. Bonus: it packs into a canvas bag for carrying on the go. Outdoor bowling set ($199), from Pottery Barn, potterybarn.com.
6 of 9
Giant jumbling tower game
The cult-favorite game of Jenga is so much better giant. Giant jumbling tower game ($50), by Sunnylife, from Anthropologie, anthropologie.com.
7 of 9
Indoor-outdoor table tennis
Get a tournament going while getting your tan on. Indoor-outdoor table tennis ($1,649), from Peters Billiards, petersbilliards.
8 of 9
Orange luxe card deck
Cocktail card games make for the ultimate patio happy hour. Orange luxe card deck ($60), from Julia Moss Designs, juliamossdesigns.com.
9 of 9
Viking chess
Bowling, bocce, and horseshoes combine in this Swedish summer staple. Kubb game set ($50), by Yard Games, from Bean + Ro, beanandro.com.