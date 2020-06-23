Editor's Picks: Backyard Games

Stir up some competition at your next backyard BBQ with stylish spins on classic outdoor games.

Two-in-one beanbag toss

This dual-purpose cornhole-meets-tic-tac-toe set means double the fun. $150, from Crate & Barrel, crateandbarrel.com.

Flamingo ring toss

Pack some flamingo fun into your next picnic, beach, or park day. Flamingo ring toss ($25), by Antsy Pants, from Target, target.com.

Croquet set

Don your white, sip iced tea, and take a swing at a classic country club favorite. Croquet set ($123), by Franklin Sports, also from Target.

Backgammon set

A retro-glam board pretty enough to be played or displayed. Backgammon set ($395), from Jonathan Adler, jonathanadler.com.

Outdoor bowling set

Bring the bowling league to your backyard with an outdoor set of pins. Bonus: it packs into a canvas bag for carrying on the go. Outdoor bowling set ($199), from Pottery Barn, potterybarn.com.

Giant jumbling tower game

The cult-favorite game of Jenga is so much better giant. Giant jumbling tower game ($50), by Sunnylife, from Anthropologie, anthropologie.com.

Indoor-outdoor table tennis

Get a tournament going while getting your tan on. Indoor-outdoor table tennis ($1,649), from Peters Billiards, petersbilliards.

Orange luxe card deck

Cocktail card games make for the ultimate patio happy hour. Orange luxe card deck ($60), from Julia Moss Designs, juliamossdesigns.com.

Viking chess

Bowling, bocce, and horseshoes combine in this Swedish summer staple. Kubb game set ($50), by Yard Games, from Bean + Ro, beanandro.com.