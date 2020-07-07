Ahoy! All Hands on Deck

× Expand Illlustration by Trisha Krauss Floating Sauna

A few weeks before their big day, Greg Elsner and his now wife, Kadie Fredell, checked off the list. Something old: the 1979 Leisure Island pontoon. Something new: the cedar-clad building itself. Something borrowed: the Minneapolis alleyway where the structure came together. Something blue: the lake where the floating sauna would take its maiden voyage.

As Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Fleabag might add, “This is a love story.”

Having been inspired by floating saunas she had seen in Scandinavian countries, Kadie pitched the idea in June to build one in time for their nuptials, which is not long before an August wedding.

“Greg and I don’t take long to decide things—we got married only six months after we were engaged,” Kadie says.

Greg, however, wasn’t immediately sure he could make the logistics of building what amounts to a structure the size of an ice house in such a short window work. But Kadie enlisted their friend and fellow architect, Tyler Johnson, to both persuade and partner with Greg on the project.

“Once we decided to do it, it became a race against time,” Greg says.

A Craigslist search yielded the perfect base—a 19-foot pontoon that sat motorless in a machine shed on a farm outside St. Cloud. “The owner thought our idea was crazy, but was more than eager to be rid of the pontoon,” Greg says. After planking it with cedar, they began building the structure. When friends checked in about how the wedding prep was going (thinking, as one does, they might hear about dress shopping or wedding cake tasting), they instead were answered, Kadie says, with, “We finished the skylights today!”

Soon, strangers were asking questions when they noticed something new had popped up in an alleyway two doors down from the couple’s house. “We didn’t have room in our south Minneapolis backyard, so we negotiated an available spot that met city requirements for boat storage,” Greg says. “Neighbors got curious. People changed their dog-walking routes to check in on our progress.”

× Expand Photo by Peter Atkins floating sauna The Floating Sauna

The sauna’s wedge-shaped design was driven by the need to pull it by trailer on the road and by boat on the water. Reuse played a key factor: A 48-square-foot wood-fired stove was built to repurpose a propane tank, and the original aluminum guardrail from the pontoon was cut apart, sanded, and fit to make the swim ladder, door handle, chimney bracket, and heat shield. A hatch door inside opened for a plunge into the water below.

“For the first road test, we left our house at 4:30 am to beat traffic and drove 35 miles per hour,” Greg says. “It took eight hours to get to Park Rapids using back roads.” Adds Kadie, “We always have interested folks coming up to ask about it, especially when we’re on the lake or filling up at a gas station.”

Right in time for the wedding, the sauna arrived on Fish Hook Lake, and Kadie and Greg exchanged vows at her parents’ home nearby. “We were up there for a week with friends and family,” Kadie says. “So people were swimming and using the sauna the entire time.” The couple named the sauna Löyly, which is a Finnish word for the steam from a sauna. About six people (“or eight friends,” Kadie says) can fit inside at one time.

Four years later, Greg and Kadie say they use the sauna at least weekly, not only in summer but also in winter, when they can drill holes in the frozen lake for an icy plunge. Next up? An anniversary float on their new-to-them nearby waterfront, the St. Croix River.

Greg Elsner is an architect with Shelter Architecture in Minneapolis, and Kadie Fredell is a nurse practitioner. The couple recently moved to Taylors Falls with their young son.