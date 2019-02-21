A Woodworking Wonder

× Expand Clint Harp

One chance meeting at a gas station catapulted Clint Harp from a struggling small-business owner to Chip Gaines’s de facto carpenter—and now, the star of his own HGTV series. At the Minneapolis Home + Garden Show, he’ll share about co-founding and running Harp Design Co. with wife Kelly Harp, how woodworking connects us to the natural world, and how getting it right the first time became his life’s mission.

What inspired you to get into woodworking?

Growing up, my grandfather gave me opportunities to work with my hands. It was being around him as he built amazing houses that my love for woodworking was cultivated. As I thought about different careers, building things made the most sense. I’ve learned that it’s not just building furniture—it’s about building a family, a business, relationships, my career, opportunities, and even just a table where everyone is welcome.

How did you start collaborating with Chip and Joanna Gaines?

I ran into Chip at a gas station, and after we met, we drove around for three hours and talked. A few nights later, Kelly and I went over to Chip and Jo’s house for dinner. Jo asked if I could build a few things that she sketched. New to Waco with no shop, all my tools in storage, and no money to buy lumber, I told her yes. The Gaineses were chasing their dreams and we were too.

What Fixer Upper project are you most proud of?

Our house is definitely up there, but besides that, something that I’m most proud of in this whole experience is that Jo let me run with her designs and trusted that I would deliver. We had worked on that designer/builder relationship before the cameras were rolling, and I think that the natural rapport we had with each other was evident.

What was the highlight of Wood Work’s first season for you?

The reactions of the homeowners when they saw the work that we did for them was really worth it all. Putting something like that together is no easy task, and knowing that you’ve made a dream come to life for someone else just makes it all good.

What advice do you have for people who are considering changing careers to pursue something they are more passionate about?

I would never tell someone just to quit their job and go for something without really considering what that means. If you can look at all the consequences of things not working out and say, “I still want to go for it,” then you’re probably on the right track. Have a plan in place, yet be prepared for things to work out totally different than what you expected.

Can you share a tip for DIY success?

Do it right the first time so you don’t have to go back and do it again. It’s definitely one of those “easier said than done” rules sometimes, and I certainly haven’t always achieved that standard, but that rule is always on my mind. When my granddad said those words to me for the first time, he wasn’t necessarily talking about building furniture. It was really something to be applied across the board.

