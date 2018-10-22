A Twin Cities Design Team Gives This Naples Condo a Sleek New Look

× Expand Photography by Amber Frederiksen Naples condo bedroom and balcony Metal hoop chairs with macramé backs keep the master bedroom and adjoining balcony feeling casual. Although the condo is in Naples and there are design resources nearby, interior designer Lucy Penfield tapped into tried-and-true Twin Cities sources, including ROAM in Uptown and Blended Blue at International Market Square.

Winter-weary Minnesotans have flocked to Florida’s gulf coast for decades. Naples in particular is a second home for many, with familiar Twin Cities names like D’Amico & Sons and Traditions Classic Home Furnishings setting up shop there years ago. What’s the draw? Besides the community of Minnesotans, it’s the city’s sophisticated take on classic Florida style, which has long defined much of the local design scene.

But change is literally in the air. Minneapolis interior designer Lucy Penfield recently brought her trademark look—comfortable elegance with just the right amount of color and sass—to a penthouse condo with views of the sea. The style was a departure for the homeowners, whose primary residence in the Twin Cities is more traditional. It’s a surprise for the address, too. “The building has this typical old grandeur, and then there’s this flirty fun that’s happening up in the penthouse core,” Penfield says.

That’s exactly what the owners sought for the condo, which they wanted to comfortably accommodate visiting children and grandchildren. “This is the younger generation in style,” Penfield says. “It’s not serious and not buttoned up.”

Getting there, however, was a more serious matter. Condo buildings such as this, Penfield learned, enforce strict remodeling time frame rules to minimize disruption to residents. Work can only take place on certain days and times, April through October. So she partnered with Twin Cities builder Pete Hagstrom, who had a Florida building license and worked enough in Naples over the years to know the drill.

“While all projects have a timeline or deadline, these are really finite,” Hagstrom says. “So if a subcontractor is delayed or something goes awry, you have to move double time to fix it or you are leaving it for the next season.”

Penfield says the fact that the client, Hagstrom, and her team are from Minneapolis helped keep the project on track. “We all have Midwest roots and use the same language.”

Modern furnishings and art in the entry hint at what’s to come. A custom table made by North Lakes Wood Gardenin Lindstrom, Minnesota, anchors the scheme, which is accented with a painting from Minted and a lamp from CB2.

× Expand Dining room inside a Naples condo

A hammered brass base adds a touch of glam to the dining room’s Carrara marble–topped table. The midcentury modern–style sconces are from France & Son in New York, and the contemporary blue painting is by Minneapolis artist Brad Durham, who’s represented by Circa Gallery.

× Expand Sitting area in Naples condo

A secondary sitting area just beyond the living room accommodates quieter moments, such as reading. Tumbled marble flooring runs throughout most of the condo. “One of the first things we did was buff the whole floor, which had a shine to it, and give it a matte finish,” Penfield says. “And oh, my gosh, we quieted it by three shades.”

× Expand Andy Warhol painting hanging in dining room of Naples condo

The dining room’s Andy Warhol Birth of Venus print and Frank Gehry bentwood chairs juxtapose with the sleek walnut sideboard. Penfield painted all of the walls bright white (Pure White by Benjamin Moore). “The white really engaged the outside,” she says. “All of a sudden, it came in more—you could see the blue ocean and sky.”

× Expand Guest room inside a Naples condo

Twin beds in the guest room can move together. The headboard is upholstered in a Dijon mustard–colored faux leather. The hue is picked up in the room’s green Panton chair, which is pulled into the dining room (see page 70) along with other guest room chairs for supplemental seating.

What’s New in Naples

Republic of Decor

Interior designer Lucy Penfield gives this chic, beautifully curated new shop high praise. Owner David Fruscione, an interior designer, used to work as a senior interior designer at Banana Republic in San Francisco. 950 1st Ave. N., Naples, 239-529-3813, republicofdecor.com

Angelic Desserts

Scoop up organic pies, cakes, and pastries at this baked-from-scratch shop that started at local farmers’ markets. 2355 Vanderbilt Beach Rd., Naples, 239-219-5118, angelicdesserts.com

Sails Restaurant

Inspired by seaside towns in Europe, this elegant eatery gets rave reviews for its whole fish crudo. Chef Jacob Jasinski previously worked at the highly acclaimed OceanHouse in Rhode Island. 301 5th Ave. S., Naples, 239-360-2000, sailsrestaurants.com

Soft Square

Naples is the second location for this contemporary furniture store, which is based in Sarasota. Pieces from Flos, Vitra, and Knoll fill the sunny showroom. 3078 Tamiami Tr. N., Naples, 239-963-9363, softsquare.com

Cypress & Palm Boutique

The women’s fashion and gifts in this lovely new storefront are mostly sourced fromU.S. designers and manufacturers. 821 Vanderbilt Beach Rd., Naples, 239-631-2903, cypressandpalmboutique.com