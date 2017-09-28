A Study in Contrast

× 1 of 12 Expand Photographs by Lauren Krysti Arlo, adopted from Brooklyn Park’s Midwest Animal Rescue, makes himself at home in a tailored Room & Board chair in the bedroom. × 2 of 12 Expand Dark gray Parsons chairs in the dining room contrast with white walls. × 3 of 12 Expand A black mohair sofa and club chairs in the living room offer crisp contrast. × 4 of 12 Expand Oil paintings, brass accents, and natural elements warm the space. × 5 of 12 Expand A mid-century brass Sarreid chest displays more of the designer’s treasures. × 6 of 12 Expand In the sunroom, a Saarinen table contrasts with black chairs, with natural greens adding a fresh feel. × 7 of 12 Expand Counter to the adjacent white rooms, the den has dark navy walls with glossy white plaster moldings to highlight the architecture. × 8 of 12 Expand Schultz “floated” the Room & Board bed with the Tom Dixon pendant overhead in the master bedroom. A pair of velvet vintage Billy Baldwin stools in rust complement the room’s navy bedding. × 9 of 12 Expand Above the vintage desk is a framed drawing by artist Joe Sinness. × 10 of 12 Expand A Baker sleigh bed and prints from estate sales fill out the guest room that doubles as a home office. × 11 of 12 Expand Designer Andrew Schultz shopping at Isles Studio. × 12 of 12 Expand The 1939 house’s symmetry inspired many of the design decisions inside. The limestone details are from the Hedberg quarry. Prev Next

Last fall, Andrew Schultz stopped in one of his favorite local shops, Isles Studio in Minneapolis, for an open house. After browsing the coffee table books, candles, and other home goods, Schultz left with a couple of new treasures indicative of his design style: a gold skeleton mug and a book of Paris illustrations by local author David Coggins. The new items soon found their place inside this cabinet-of-curiosities home near Cedar Lake. The Minnesota native, who spent 15 years in Chicago before moving back a couple of years ago, says he’s always been attracted to unusual and natural objects and enjoys designing spaces rooted in traditional style and quality pieces with a touch of drama. “My friend commented that the living room feels like the Slytherin lounge from Harry Potter,” Schultz says. “I love theater. Visitors notice—maybe they don’t like the space, but they notice.”

Did this house’s architecture inform the interior design? Yes. There is a bit of English, Colonial, Tudor, and Arts and Crafts in this home, so it was a mix, but the symmetry and classicism led to this look.

What advice do you have for decorating with dark colors? Break up the space with large mirrors, white trim, and a lot of lamps. Lighting is the key, and dimmers are amazing. Also, paint something dramatic—use navy blue, black, gray. Paint the wall, ceiling, doors, but not all three.

You went full-on dark in the den. What was the goal there? Since there wasn’t a lot of natural light, I intentionally went darker so it was more moody and cozy. I wanted that to feel like a gentleman’s room or a library where you might sip on rye whiskey. It’s dramatic to enter into the dark den from the light living room.

What are some of your favorite dark and light wall colors? Benjamin Moore’s Chelsea Gray, Polo Blue, Black Beauty, Black Forest Green, Amherst Gray, Classic Gray, and Fine Paints of Europe’s black and navy blue. For lighter colors, Benjamin Moore’s Linen White and Dove White. To highlight the architecture in a room, I paint the walls in a matte finish and the moldings in gloss.

You also painted the front door a high-gloss black. It’s sort of my signature to paint dark doors. In fact, the last three houses I’ve lived in had black doors.

Contrast seems to extend beyond room colors. I decorate with mid-century pieces, traditional furniture, and newer things for a look that’s collected over time.

What are some pieces you’ll never part with? Oil paintings and art. And the brass cow horns. You’ll never find these paintings and drawings again. Maybe the brass horns, but not often.

The framed oil paintings add history. What is the story with those? I’m drawn to Rembrandt’s style of paintings in 200-year-old gold frames. The oil in the living room (above the mantel) is actually not old—it was painted in the ’50s—but I don’t care, I love it.

Brass accents also seem to be a theme. I use gold often. It’s dramatic and classic, but I have to balance the brass. I was overdoing it—no more brass animals on the coffee table! Gold and brass look great with white and black or navy. I prefer unlacquered brass because it has more patina.

What are some decorating rules that are not meant to be broken? Respect the space and architecture. A client in Chicago bought a ’50s modern ranch and wanted to install traditional crown molding and Colonial-style doors. I talked him out of it. You could do traditional furniture for contrast, but respect the house.

You just bought a home near Lake Phalen. It’s a Tudor-style house and I’m going to respect the architecture, but the living and dining will be a little more minimalist—well, my minimalist. I’ll have a little more contemporary art and there will be a lot of contrast in colors and texture.

Who are some of your design inspirations? I find inspiration from designers like Tom Ford and Axel Vervoordt, but I also get inspired by special exhibits at the Walker Art Center and expensive bars like the Hewing Hotel and Bachelor Farmer or places like Spyhouse Coffee on Hennepin.

OK, spill it: Do you have any decorating pet peeves? I have lots! Here’s one: an oversized fake suede sofa. Gross.