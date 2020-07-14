A Renewed Sense of Place

× Expand Photo by Tracy Walsh Front of the house Rooted plants such as grasses, evergreens, and irises, work around boulders on the sizable sloping bed.

When Tom and Nancy Erickson moved from Washington, D.C., to Minneapolis a couple of years ago, they knew that their days of year-round gardening were done, but that didn’t mean they wouldn’t be able to appreciate their new northern garden year-round.

Perched on a sloping hill overlooking Bde Maka Ska, the home first caught the couple’s attention with its traditional Tudor features: steep-pitched gables, impressive brickwork, and ornamental half-timbering. But that wasn’t the only draw: The Ericksons also saw an opportunity with the established—albeit dormant—garden that had “good bones,” as if just waiting for a guiding hand. Following a recommendation from their favorite D.C. garden center, they contacted Scott Endres, co-owner of Tangletown Gardens, in Minneapolis. You might say the resulting partnership between him and the Ericksons has grown right along with the gardens.

Endres coaxed along existing plantings, such as a row of now-thriving feathery arborvitaes that forms a privacy screen at one end of the pool. Bold foliage and unusual plants in unexpected combinations form the mounding twists and turns that take shape along the front lawn and frame the lakeside view.

× 1 of 6 Expand Photo by Tracy Walsh Rich tapestry of plants A rich tapestry of plants fills the long border in the front garden, which faces Bde Maka Ska. Large drifts of color—wine to lime, blue-green to purple—offer visual interest from spring into fall and grow among sturdy boulders. × 2 of 6 Expand Photo by Tracy Walsh The original iron gate The Tudor home’s original iron gate opens on one side that leads to the back pool area. A leafy canopy makes the shady area bordered by colorful blooms even more private before it gives way to a lawn bathed in sunlight. × 3 of 6 Expand Photo by Tracy Walsh Lime-green elephant ear and trailing sedum Lime-green elephant ear and trailing sedum in the planted window box repeat the hue in the Tiger Eyes sumac. × 4 of 6 Expand Photo by Tracy Walsh Wine-inspired tones Wine-inspired tones are captured in coleus and Karl Foerster feather reed grasses. × 5 of 6 Expand Photo by Tracy Walsh Endres and Erickson Endres (left) likes strolling the gardens with homeowners Tom (right) and Nancy Erickson so he can see it through their eyes. × 6 of 6 Expand Photo by Tracy Walsh Backyard pool area The verdant backyard oasis repeats colors and textures from the front gardens. A series of lush containers along the pergola creates a pleasing rhythm that’s echoed by the sequence of pencil jets arching into the pool. Ostrich ferns, bushy yews, and arborvitaes soften the hardscape. Prev Next

Evergreens with striking silhouettes, such weeping hemlock, Blue Shag pine, and Korean boxwood, offer architectural form and interest all year long, but are especially appealing with a dusting of snow. Woody specimens, like Tiger Eyes sumac and Arctic Jade maple, contribute height, texture, and color to plantings of perennials and annuals that are now so lush there’s not a bit of bare soil.

Containers spilling over with various textures and colors are a focal point around the pool area. Endres describes them as a “concentrated version of creative energy,” calling them “bridges” from home to garden where large leaf shapes like canna and elephant ear contrast with finer textures and seasonal blooms.

Using a variety of coleus in saturated shades for continuous color in beds or containers is a tried-and-true strategy for Tangletown. The effect—large blocks of red, lime, pink, and sunset tones without the issue of flower cycles that can wane. Endres chooses from a broad palette of coleus: upright or trailing, dwarf or massive, sun or shade loving. Some of his favorites include Keystone Kopper, Religious Radish, Gay’s Delight, Kiwi Fern, and Kingswood Torch.

Endres infuses colorful flower blooms in powerhouse pollinator plants like Asclepias Silky Gold, Verbena bonariensis, and Gomphrena Strawberry Fields.

At the front walk, Endres planted a Jade Butterfly ginkgo—a nod to the Ericksons’ bonsai ginkgo at their D.C. garden’s entry. Known for endurance and longevity, the ornamental tree is also a symbol for renewal. Maybe that’s why the new planting looks as if it’s been here all along.

× 1 of 4 Expand Photo by Tracy Walsh Wooden window box The formula for a trio of wooden window boxes features coleus for big color to thrill, trailing sedum to spill, and double impatiens and dusty miller to fill out the rest. × 2 of 4 Expand Photo by Tracy Walsh Tiger Eye sumac Tiger Eye sumac branches over lower plantings and lights up the landscape with green foliage that contrasts with darker evergreens. × 3 of 4 Expand Photo by Tracy Walsh Pops of dahlia blooms Pops of dahlia blooms, which can range from petite to as big as dinner plates, are an effective pollinator plant, attracting bees, butterflies, and hummingbirds. × 4 of 4 Expand Photo by Tracy Walsh Whimsical elephant ears Whimsical elephant ears and corkscrew rush rise out of metal containers, offering a playful touch to the pool and patio. Prev Next

Landscape design: Scott Endres, Tangletown Gardens, tangletowngardens.com