A New Nordic Gathering

If there’s a single event that captures Minneapolis’s budding determination to see our intense and sometimes unforgiving winters as an asset, it’s the annual Luminary Loppet in early February. An evening cross-country ski celebration centers on Lake of the Isles with a festival of ice lanterns, fire jugglers, and hot cocoa and s’more stations—a scene so whimsical it feels like you’ve landed in a fairy tale. Founded in 2006 as an all-ages street-party-on-ice to support the other, more physically challenging Loppet sporting events, the Luminary’s outsize success—participants now ski the course in several different waves throughout the evening—has spawned a less formalized but just as cherished tradition: Families who live on or near Lake of the Isles host special Loppet parties, where friends can take off their skis and warm up in front of the fireplace before continuing on the trail, or heading to another party to catch up with a different set of pals.

That kind of come-as-you-are conviviality appealed to Kiran Stordalen and Glenn Ronning, who have lived in a cottage-style home on the north end of the lake since 2015. “My parents emigrated from Norway, so our family friendships and social life were built around parties and events related to outdoor activities like cross-country skiing,” says Stordalen, who is the co-owner of Intelligent Nutrients, the Minneapolis-based hair, skin, and aroma company that was started by Stordalen’s late husband Horst Rechelbacher as a complementary business to Aveda, the revolutionary beauty company he founded in 1978. Now under the leadership of Stordalen and Rechelbacher’s daughter, Nicole Thomas-Rechelbacher, the company, whose products are pesticide- and toxin-free, has expanded beyond its Northeast Minneapolis headquarters to the Mall of America and a store in New York City’s Greenwich Village.

Ronning, a research analyst-turned-full-time artist, also has Scandinavian roots and, like Stordalen, did a study abroad stint at the University of Oslo. So it was without even an ounce of let’s-have-a-theme pretension that their party turned into the embodiment of the Norwegian concept of koselig, a noun and a verb that conjures up feelings of coziness, intimacy, warmth, happiness, and good times with close friends. Like a bonfire in the distance on a snowy night, it’s an earthy-yet-elegant lifestyle that brightens up a time of year when darkness prevails.

For their second annual party, Stordalen and Ronning created a lavish spread of Norwegian-style open-faced sandwiches, including shrimp, gravlax, Scandinavian cheeses, hard-boiled eggs, and beef tenderloin. “It’s a traditional celebration meal that you find at Norwegian community church events and other gatherings,” Stordalen says. The couple and a few friends spent the day of the party assembling the meal, garnishing the sandwiches with parsley sprigs, cherry tomatoes, and sliced radishes.

The buffet also included homemade heart-shaped waffles, served room temperature—which Stordalen says is how the Norwegians eat them—with either a dollop of sour cream and raspberry jam or a slice of gjetost, a carmely goat cheese that’s an obsession for some and an acquired taste for others. The party went on for the afternoon and early evening, with kids running back and forth from the lake, while the adults were slightly less rushed, sipping a glass of cabernet and catching up with friends. It was exactly the kind of mid-winter burst of energy Stordalen and Ronning wanted. “I love the idea of a way station and people coming in bundled up and the jackets piling on the floor,” Stordalen says. “The entire night was casual and sumptuous at the same time.”

Skål!

Try these easy Nordic-inspired recipes for a winter party.

Smorgas from Upton 43

Egg Butter

3 hard-cooked eggs

1 cup softened butter

½ cup strained yogurt

2 sweat minced shallots

½ tsp. fresh juniper

2 T. chives

1 T. dill

1 lemon (juice and zest)

Pinch of salt

Pinch of white pepper

Generously butter rye bread. Toast in pan. Liberally spread with egg butter. Layer with cured salmon. Garnish with sliced radish and dill.

Aquavit Old Fashioned from Vikre

Stir 1½ oz. of aquavit, ½ oz. rye whiskey, ½ tsp. maple syrup, and 2-3 dashes of grapefruit bitters with ice. Strain into a lowball glass over a big ice cube.