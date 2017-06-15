A Lake of the Isles Home in Full Bloom

× 1 of 11 Expand Photos by Lauren Krysti The fountain is the center of the two gardens in the central yard. The style of mixing perennials for a continuous blooming cycle and informal palette of textures and heights was inspired by Stockholm Gardens in Wisconsin. × 2 of 11 Expand Tom Hoch and Mark Addicks. × 3 of 11 Expand The veranda overlooks the gardens. × 4 of 11 Expand Sedum frames concrete benches. × 5 of 11 Expand Hydrangea in full bloom. × 6 of 11 Expand The gardens’ entrance is a meandering bluestone path that slowly reveals different “rooms” and “corridors” along the way. “I love looking over the gate from the sidewalk into our garden because it creates the illusion that the path goes on and on into a dense forest of color,” Addicks says. × 7 of 11 Expand Blooms change depending on the season. × 8 of 11 Expand A pergola-covered path runs along the carriage house. × 9 of 11 Expand The couple gets many of their plantings and container design inspiration from Tangletown Gardens in Minneapolis. × 10 of 11 Expand A quiet nook in front of the carriage house looks toward the back of the home. × 11 of 11 Expand Hydrangea, sedum, lungwort (pulmonaria), and false goat’s beard (astilbe) cluster around one of several planters and a pond. Prev Next

All winter long, Tom Hoch and Mark Addicks’s wine cellar is full of bulbs. Cuttings peek from the tops of brown paper bags on the floor, surrounded by well-stocked walls of wine, all resting happily at 58 degrees, waiting for their chance to bloom. That chance will come some balmy evening this summer, with the hostas and lilies in full glory and the breezy front porch full of fundraiser attendees enjoying a crisp Sauvignon Blanc as they take in the sweeping Lake of the Isles panorama.

Just a few years ago, none of this was here: the lush gardens; the open, breezy porch; even the wine cellar. Addicks (former CMO of General Mills and current teacher and consultant) and Hoch (former CEO of Hennepin Theatre Trust and current Minneapolis mayoral candidate) bought the property, one of the first homes ever built on Lake of the Isles, in 2012.

The Schutt house, as it was known, had been in the same family since Mr. Schutt presented it to his new bride as a surprise gift following a carriage ride around Lake of the Isles in 1897. Their daughter Elizabeth lived there until her passing in 1999, when ownership transferred to her nephew, who used it as a summer home (living most of the year in Hawaii).

There was no shortage of interest in the house, but it was Addicks who convinced the formerly reluctant owner (the aforementioned nephew) to sell. “I think one of their concerns was that it would be torn down,” Hoch says. “But that wasn’t our plan. We wanted to bring it back to life, and that’s what we proceeded to do.”

The couple embarked on an ambitious rehabilitation, gutting the house, tearing out plumbing and wiring, remodeling the kitchen, adding the wine cellar, replacing the roof, and opening up cramped doorways and windows across the front of the home to take advantage of the lake views. They also added deep footings to the front porch, which was in danger of falling off completely.

One of the main selling points of the place for both Addicks and Hoch was the vast blank canvas it would provide for their shared love of gardening. The house itself is relatively compact by Lake of the Isles standards, leaving an expansive yard to work with. “At one time it had lovely gardens,” Hoch says. “But when we got here there was nothing. Just grass, no formal gardens at all.”

That turned out to be lucky, as the rehab involved an endless parade of trucks driving across the lawn, further pummeling the already depleted yard. Pulling and reworking soil is always a challenge for gardeners, but the rehab provided the perfect opportunity for Addicks and Hoch to add fortified soil (from the University of Minnesota Extension), laying a deep, rich foundation for the ambitious new gardens the couple wanted to create.

The pair leveled the sloped yard, putting in elevated walls to define distinct levels, and installed an antique water fountain they found at an estate sale. “Our whole garden system uses circular pathways to provide different corridors and viewpoints as one walks through the gardens,” Addicks says. “At each curve, we’ve tried to frame the view using a variety of colors, textures, and heights so the viewer feels like they’re constantly peeling back layers of interest with every look.”

Does having two talented and passionate gardeners in the house ever feel like too many cooks in the kitchen? Not so much, according to Hoch, who happily defers to Addicks as the “master gardener,” explaining that he relishes having more of an editorial role—shaping and sharpening Addicks’s initial plantings. “We have a nice division of labor,” says Hoch. “We don’t do the same thing at the same time, because that’s a recipe for an argument.” But in these balanced gardens, where color, height, and texture are blended to masterful effect, it’s hard to imagine anything but perfect harmony.