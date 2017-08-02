A Grand Makeover

× 1 of 4 Expand Photos by Caitlin Abrams × 2 of 4 Expand × 3 of 4 Expand × 4 of 4 Expand Prev Next

Fitzgerald and Hemingway would have been right at home here. The reimagined Grand Cafe, with its blush walls, brass accents, and European-style furniture, seems to have channeled the type of Parisian bohemian spots the boozy bunch of writerly friends liked to frequent during the 1920s. Chefs and owners Jamie Malone and Erik Anderson, who reopened the Minneapolis neighborhood resto in May after buying it from its previous longtime owners, wanted to add their style “without working against the soul of the place,” Malone says. And, like the food rooted in French cuisine that they serve here, Malone says they wanted the interiors to convey a “very relaxed and European feel. . . . We want to have some elements of surprise and whimsy.” Hand-painted botanical wallpaper by Ananbo, located southwest of Paris, is a dramatic focal point in one of the rooms, while blush pink walls are a soft, natural contrast with the vintage greens in the paper and tropical plants throughout the space. Solid brass pendant lights by Sazerac Stitches in New Orleans will patina over time, adding more age and character. At the front, a vintage bar cart is the host stand, paired with a Regency-style velvet bench from West Elm. But the pièce de résistance is the zinc-topped petite “perch bar” with marble inlay and a brass bar, made in 1923 by Martin Méallet, a famous Parisian zinc worker. But get this: Malone and Anderson bought it from City Salvage in Minneapolis after the company had purchased the piece on a buying trip in Brooklyn. “And now it’s ours!” Malone says of the standup bar. “It was super special and serendipitous.”