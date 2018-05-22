6 Vintage Decorating Tips From Local Pros

× A post shared by arlee park // minneapolis (@arlee_park) on Dec 2, 2017 at 2:52pm PST

Art that works

The addition of vintage art you love in any space will instantly personalize a room. Distinct prints and portraits can be a great starting point for determining what mood you want to evoke and even the color palette in a space. It’s much easier to design a space that complements a particular work (especially a large-scale beauty) than it is to find a highly specific piece that incorporates all of your pre-existing design elements.

Don’t forget the floor

A lot of people don’t see floor space as being a functional design area, but the right rug can add tons of character. We adore the selection of muted warm, earth-toned, and colorful aged rugs we carry for the subtle and intricate designs.

Table

Tables of all sizes and shapes can be wildly multi-functional in a home. Place a low bench in your entryway to act as a portable mudroom seat, or angle it in a narrow living room to serve as a coffee table. Use a larger vintage wood piece as a dining room showstopper or as surface area in your work station. Take that sunny wicker number in from the patio and put it in your bedroom for added texture.

Finish

We mix all types of materials here at Arlee Park, but primarily love the play between brass, wood, and ceramic. We love the way all three interact with one another. Vintage brass objects are prevalent in our store, including useful hand-formed brass bookends, coffee scoops, spoons, dishes, and more.

Go green

Even if you have a black thumb, some plants are admirably hearty and serve only to bring life to your space. Pothos, or devil’s ivy, are easy to maintain, even through the Minnesota winter. We like to plant them in midcentury ceramic pieces and ’60s-era plant hangers for instant personality.

Mix it up

Contrast and juxtaposition are great ways of creating a fail-proof look in a room. If you have something new, mix in some old. If you have a great wood piece, incorporate some metal. If you have a lovely nostalgic furniture piece, mix in a few modern accent décor pieces to make it fresh.

