5 Twin Cities Gardens to Visit This Summer

Como Park Conservatory

The longest of the five Sunken Garden Flower Shows, this year’s SummerFlower Show will feature all things pink (with a touch of white). Expect a vast array of subtropical annuals and perennials like petunias, hibiscus, flowering white tobacco, and no less than 200 oriental lilies blooming along the stone walkways. April 28–Sept. 30. comozooconservatory.org

Minnesota Peony Society

Check out hundreds of peonies in shades ranging from demure blushes to deep burgundies at the Minnesota Peony Society’s annual show, hosted at the Bachman’s on Lyndale. Get schooled on the wide diversity of peonies that grow on Minnesota soil, and search out the perfect types of flowers for your garden at home. Got a bloom you’re proud of? Enter your plant or artistic design to be judged by a panel of peony pros. June 9–10. mnpeony.org

Tangletown Garden and Art Tour

This year, the Garden and Art Tour is bigger and greener than ever. The self-guided biking/driving/walking tour includes 10 to 15 Twin Cities home gardens. Plus, live music will play in a Tangletown Gardens–adjacent parking lot into the night—a new addition to the garden show this year. July 28. tangletowngardens.com

Minnesota Landscape Arboretum

See what’s blooming at the Arboretum this summer via walking tours and pathways found throughout the 1,000-plus acres of gardens. In June, lilies, peonies, wildflowers, and more will be in the spotlight. Visiting on a weekend? Stop in the café for brunch featuring lemon ricotta pancakes, steel cut oats with candied pecans, and more. The gardens are open 8 a.m.–8 p.m. daily now through September. arboretum.umn.edu

