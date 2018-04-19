5 Tips for Creating the Ultimate Outdoor Living Space

× Created by Mpls.St.Paul Magazine for



It doesn’t take much to transform your patio, deck, or garden nook into your new favorite room—your happy place to cozy up for a cup of coffee, a book, or a glass of wine. Share it with guests or keep it all to yourself. “The outdoor room is such a big trend right now,” says Lesli Rauch, VP of visual merchandising at Bachman’s. “If you set it up right and use it, it will become your favorite place.” Here’s how to get started.

Go bold with color.

From pillows to plants, brighten it up. “There are no color rules,” says Rauch. “If you like it, go with it!”

Create drama with lighting.

Turn your space into a magical retreat with candles, lanterns, and string lights.

Use living room manners.

How do you create a warm and inviting room outdoors? “Don’t just line everything up in a row; set up your space so you can communicate with each other,” she says.

Don’t forget the plants!

“That’s where you get your color. You can create statement pieces. Then bring in your outdoor containers or planted tropicals to finish up your room,” says Rauch.

Handpick your centerpiece.

If you decide to share your happy place with others (no pressure!), add a natural touch to your tablescape with cut flowers, grasses, and twigs from your own backyard and show them off in vintage-style bottles or mason jars.

