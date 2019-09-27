5 Makers (and More!) to Check Out at Junk Bonanza

Each spring and fall, Junk Bonanza brings together vendors from around the country to Canterbury Park to celebrate all things thrifty and vintage. Whether you're looking for old signage, an artisan-made wood table, repurposed decor, or just inspiration for your next DIY goals, you'll find it at Junk Bonanza. Feeling crafty? With so many exhibitors at the show, here are five you should stop by and see.

Hoosier Sister

These two Indiana born and raised sisters curate a modern farm aesthetic with their unique vintage finds, that exudes the fun-loving spirit of their brand. Their booth stood out by feeling classic and new at the same time, its clean whites and greens juxtaposed on wood textures that feels fresh and comforting. They also specialize in making their own soy candles, sure to leave your house smelling like home. hoosiersister.com

Haus Theory

Faves from North St. Paul, Haus Theory's words to live by are “Choose well. Buy less. Make it last.” Recognizing the investment required in buying a timeless piece, among their wares are mid-century modern furniture, vintage lights, and different brass, gold and silver trinkets that can add polish to your next project. haustheory.com

Thrifty Sewing

If you ever wanted to lay your head down on Bob Dylan, Prince, or Paul Bunyan, the custom-made pillows by Thrifty Sewing are your next best bet. Cool and comfy to boot, make a statement on your sofa with a one-of-a-kind design–they also take custom orders. Personal favorite: the Carole King pillow. etsy.com/shop/ThriftySewing

The Rusty Pelican

The 50s called, and The Rusty Pelican answered. Don't be fooled: The booth may look like a time capsule of grandma's kitchen, but the vision has enough kitschy character to stick around for decades to come, with chic retro colors and objects that never fade away as trends come and go.

Cactus Creek

If you're looking to Go West with a room in your house (or just generally in your lifestyle), might we recommend the leather goods, cowhides, and vintage decor at Cactus Creek? Come while the #yeehawagenda is still hot and get your boots strapped. cactuscreekshop.com

Also spotted:

$10 general admission available at doors, junkbonanza.com