4 Updated Design Showrooms to See at IMS

For more than a year, the International Market Square design center has undergone a major remodel. From fresh paint to remodeled restrooms to expanded parking, the renovations are expected to wrap this month. The final touch? A new coworking space for the design community, ShareSquare. Here are four showrooms that joined in the upgrades with new addresses and expanded collections.

Three’s a crowd. So, Rabbit Creek consolidated its three showrooms, once located throughout IMS—Hickory Chair, Visual Comfort & Co. Gallery, and Highland House—into the space that used to house the Baker showroom (which relocated to the fourth floor). It’s created a simpler process for customers. “You’re able to come in and build an entire space within our one showroom,” says Matt Lunde, the company’s marketing coordinator. The separate showrooms measured a total of 7,500 square feet; the new, streamlined showroom is 11,600 square feet. More than 200 people attended the showroom’s grand opening in June, including designer Thomas O’Brien, who signed copies of his book Library House. IMS, 275 Market St., Mpls., Suite 335, rabbitcreekmn.com

The design world fell for Charlie Flynn’s rugs, furniture, lighting, and décor, but they wanted more. “The one area where we were not fulfilling their needs was fashion-forward fabrics,” says Flynn, owner and president of Francis King Ltd. To fill that void, Flynn opened FK Textile on the second floor of IMS. The new fabric showroom, with its natural light and neutral walls, debuted in February after a six-month renovation. “The idea was to come up with a blank canvas and then have the product be the inspiration for the artists,” Flynn says.

Now that FK Textile is complete, Flynn has headed upstairs to the fourth floor to revamp Francis King Ltd. with a 2,500-square-foot addition. Flynn will celebrate both showrooms with a grand opening in September. Suites 262 and 465; fktextile.com, francisking.com

If there were a furniture museum, it might look something like AJ Maison’s new showroom: mostly white walls, wood floors, and styled displays. Brenda Westphal, owner of AJ Maison, designed her new, expanded space to showcase furniture and home décor like art. “Like a museum,” she says, “if you keep the surroundings classic and white, then the art is the focus.”

Westphal moved AJ Maison, named after her daughters Addison and Julia, into the Design Professionals space in May. The renovation and move took only five weeks, which she credits to her team of dedicated employees. Now, designers and their clients can browse classic American-made products in a comfortable and artful setting. Westphal keeps the furniture simple, she says, “so that you can see the beauty of the classic lines.”Next up, Westphal says, are improvements to the website and social media to make it easier for designers to shop online. Suite 308, ajmaison.com

Jackie Cox is on her way to expanding Tapis Décor’s current showroom by about 5,000 square feet. Tapis Décor, founded in 2008 when Cox purchased a flooring company, will not close during its three-month renovation. But that won’t stop Cox from having a grand New Year’s re-opening after the remodel is complete in late fall. “Of course,” she says, “we need a good reason to have a party.”

With the renovation, Cox will expand the flooring division to match the size of the furniture area. “I want it to be a very open space, very airy with a lot of easily accessible products,” she says. Her goals are to better showcase her exclusive collections of area rugs and broadloom and to restructure the vignettes throughout the space to include upper-, mid-, and lower-level price range displays. “We offer something for each home,” Cox says. Suites 330 and 331, tapisdecor.com