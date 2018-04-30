3 Boutiques to Shop on North Fifth Street in Mpls.

North Fifth Street—the budding shopping area just north of Target Field, houses Veronique Wantz Gallery, Spring Finn & Co., and now, Ūmei.

Photos by John Haynes Susan Brouillette, owner of Ūmei, says Japanese design easily blends with all styles of homes. Maison de Vacances pillows come in velvet and linen. Ūmei is the exclusive Twin Cities merchant to find donabe vessels by Iga Mono. The clay pots are known for remarkable heat retention.

Susan Brouillette found inspiration for her new shop Ūmei (you-may) in, of all places, the tagline for an old Barbie marketing campaign: “Dream with your eyes wide open.” It makes sense for the former marketing and retail executive, whose work on the Barbie business for Mattel included a nearly four-year stint in Tokyo. And it connects the shop’s name—Ūmei, which is “dream” in Japanese—to the predominantly Japanese wares which fill her shop. “I happen to dream about my surroundings at home and how to make them warm and welcoming, with a bit of fun,” she says. Goods supporting that idea include brass hardware and lighting by Futagami, plus several lines of ceramics, most distinctive of which are handcrafted clay donabe vessels by Iga Mono. Brouillette’s mix also includes French textiles and wooden utensils by local artisan Vevang MPLS. “Everything is carefully chosen to be special and functional,” she says. 903 N. 5th St., Mpls., @shopumei

Bones from the building’s original purpose as a produce warehouse create the perfect backdrop for fine art at Veronique Wantz Gallery. “Modern abstract to classic impressionism” gets at the range of works from local, national, and international artists represented, says gallery director Louisa Vincent. But there’s more than paintings. Tabletop ceramics from France and hand-cut glassware from Germany are beautifully practical for the home. “Our collection has been curated to work in interiors of many styles, juxtaposing as well as unifying,” Vincent says. 901 N. 5th St., Mpls., veroniquewantz.com

Talin Spring. Talin Spring offers vintage Uzbek bowls, indigo pillows, and other global goods. Spring Finn & Co. finds range from handwoven Moroccan throws to Suzani textiles.

One part pop-up shop, one part living room, and one part atelier (complete with a work table and sewing machine) is perhaps the best way to describe the charming business run by interior, furniture, and product designer Talin Spring. “We imagined an interior where Chekhov would have enjoyed living,” she says. The shop part, in particular, changes with the season and collections. “In the summer, the space was very light and airy with white walls and with products we designed and gathered from all around the world in natural fibers,” Spring says. “But for the winter, we had a lot of vintage textiles and changed the entry to give a little mystery.” Vintage bowls from Uzbekistan, Berber tassels from Morocco, and handwoven bags from Colombia were among the highlights from that pop-up. What’s next? Spring is still dreaming up her pop-up for this summer. 875 N. 5th St., Mpls., springfinnandco.com

