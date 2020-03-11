Reuse, Reduce, and Recycle at the 20th Annual World’s Largest Textile Garage Sale

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Textile Center Textile Center Garage Sale fabric SONY DSC

When asked if the Textile Center has any specific goals for its 20th Annual World’s Largest Textile Garage Sale in April, Nancy Gross is quick to chuckle and say, “This year, the goal is no snowstorms.” The past two years, there have been significant snowstorms during the event; in 2018 a snowstorm caused the Textile Center to reschedule The Big Sale on Saturday to the following weekend.

Barring another April snow barrage, the 20th iteration of the sale will take place April 17-18, with a donation day on April 16. The setup of the garage sale is simple enough: On donation day, people show up at the University of Minnesota ReUse Program Warehouse with various items—fabric, yarn, sewing machines, etc.—they no longer need. Volunteers sort, set prices, and stock the donated goods.

The following day is the Preview Sale, when shoppers willing to pay a steeper ticket price can enter the warehouse for the first chance to shop. The Fabric by the Bag sale is available both days, where all the fabric and sewing patterns that can fit in a 12x16x6 bag made of recycled paper and provided by the Textile Center are $10. The Big Sale on the final day has a much lower entrance fee and a special sale: the Bag Sale for the last hour of the garage sale, where everything that fits into a grocery-sized bag is $5. Anything incapable of fitting into a crammed bag is 50 percent off, as are any of the premium items in the Oval Room.

The garage sale event originated inside the Textile Center, when the company purchased the building it calls home in 2000. The building needed renovations. In the midst of cleaning out rooms and staring down an unfurnished and empty auditorium space, the idea to host an event to raise money for the Textile Center, while providing an opportunity for textile artists to donate goods they no longer need, was hatched.

Gross explains how most fiber artists have a “stash”—essentially a haphazard bundle of supplies collected over a number of years. Sometimes an artist outgrows an item in their stash, or simply can’t find a use for it, and wants to donate it. Gross says artists have a fear of donating an item to the wrong place, or a place that can’t use the item they donate, ultimately putting it in a landfill. Enter the garage sale, allowing the artists on the donating side to leave with peace of mind and artists on the buying side to purchase goods at a reasonable price. Nonprofit organizations are invited in after the two day sale ends to take any leftover goods.

This year, the garage sale takes place a few days before the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, a fitting timestamp for a group noted for extracting the most use from their materials as possible and sharing any excess.

“They really have a green sense about them,” Gross said. “They’ll reuse things, they’ll upcycle things, and that’s in the nature of fiber art as a medium. This is nothing new to our fiber artists and our code.”

Hopefully the grass is green in April as well, and not blanketed with snow.

The Textile Center’s World’s Largest Textile Garage Sale takes place April 17–18 at the University of Minnesota ReUse Program Warehouse, 883 29th Ave. SE, Mpls. Tickets range from $3-$35. More information at textilecentermn.org.