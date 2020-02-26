Mpls.St.Paul Home & Design is thrilled to honor our 2020 White Box Challenge Winners. The Minnesota Chapter of the American Association of Interior Designers held their annual White Box Challenge this past week welcoming all creatives! Challenge participants received a box with a mystery item and flexed their creative muscles into making something new. The result were these beautiful items below.

Winners of 2020

Best use of Mystery Item & People's Choice

Winner: Kate Roos

Company Name: Kate Roos Design

Judges Comments:

"The details, color and intention are stunning. Truly a work of art."

"This artwork is stunning. It’s beautifully made and such an interesting use of the wire. The colors are great and I love the dimension."

2020 White Box Challenge Winner for Best use of Mystery Item/People's Choice Photo credit: Drew Gray Photography

Most “Out of the Box” & Best Interpretation of the ASID Mission statement “Design Impacts Lives”.

Winner: Kimberly Niosi

Company Name: Niosi Design

Judges Comments:

"Coming here today, I didn’t expect to see fashion design, but what a great surprise. Nice work on thinking outside The Box!"

"I love the play on limiting waste and taking the wire in a completely different direction. And the sash is a killer touch."

2020 White Box Challenge Winner Most "Out of the Box"/Best Interpretation of the ASID Mission statement "Design Impacts Lives" Photo credit: Drew Gray Photography

There were so many amazing, unique and creative designs during this event. Check out the photos below to see some other beautiful works of art from that night.