Congratulations to the 2019 CotY Award Winners! The Contractor of the Year (CotY) Awards are the premier awards for the remodeling industry. The Minnesota Chapter of the National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI) awards a CotY Award for excellence in a variety of categories including whole house, historical renovation, kitchen, bath, addition, and more. To learn more about the winners, visit narimn.org

Kitchen utilizes mixed neutrals and large window expanding the length of the counter top. Residential Kitchen $30k to $60k - DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen

Kitchen with Wood and Gray Cabinets Residential Kitchen $60,001 to $100K - Bluestem Construction

Multicolored back splash offset by white cabinetry and stainless steal appliances. Dark wooden island and leather bar stools and contrast to the space. Residential Kitchen $100,001 to $150,000 - Bluestem Construction

Natural light is utilized to brighten the space. There is a balance with light wooden cabinetry on the bottom and white built-in upper cabinetry. The marble counter on the island extends to the floor. Residential Kitchen Over $150k - Quality Cut Design Remodel

Stonework in the shower, running along the vanity and into the sink are the standout feature of the small space. Wood paneling runs along a feature wall, while the rest of the walls are painted royal purple. Residential Bath Under $25k - Edgework Design Build

Spacecrafting Photography Remodeled marble bathroom with shower Residential Bath $25K to $50K - Ispiri Design Build, LLC

Large soaking tub with large arching window and aqua blue wall next to navy blue shower. Residential Bath $50 to $75k - Mackmiller Design + Build

Open shower overtake the space with half glass enclosure. Residential Bath $75 to 100k - Mackmiller Design + Build

Beige bathroom with double vanities, large glass enclosed walk in shower, and soaking tub. Residential Bath Over 100k - Jkath Design Build and Reinvent

Neutral pallet throughout with a large wooden pool table as the focal point with a chandelier above. Basement Under $100k - FBC Remodel

Jeffrey Bartol White basement remodel with orange ceiling accents Basement $100K to $250K - FBC Remodel

Living room with blue couch. Behind the couch there is small dining room with blue armchairs and dark wooden exposed beams. Basement Over $250k - White Crane Construction

Large open concept modern farm style kitchen with white exposed beams. Residential Interior $100k to $250k - Boyer Building Corporation

Two story ceilings featuring large windows and grand fireplace

Herringbone back splash, pale blue cabinetry, large wooden island, gold pendent lights, and royal blue bar stools. Residential Interior Over $500k - MA Peterson Designbuild, Inc

Living, Kitchen, dining combo with coffered ceiling opens onto large deck. Residential Interior Element Under $30k - White Crane Construction

Circular office entirely surrounded by windows and large circular desk with a nautical feel. Residential Interior Element $30k and Over -Modern Design Cabinetry

Dark grey roof and paneling accompanied by light tan stone siding. The bold orange door stands out against the siding. Residential Exterior $50 to 100k -Edgework Design Build

Calming grey stone and siding highlight the woodwork of the porch. The combination with lush green landscaping gives the house a zen feel. Residential Exterior $100 to $200k - Mantis Design + Build, LLC

White beams expose the pitched roof line. Large windows are on all sides of the room. A small cast iron fireplace draws your eye. Residential Addition Under $100k - Jones Design Build, LLC

Emerald back splash is given the spotlight with white cabinets and gray counter tops. Warmth is brought in through wood paneling on the island, leather bar stools, and copper pendent lights. Residential Addition $100k to $250k - Quality Cut Design Remodel

Room with an architectural ceiling and bench seating runs along the perimeter of the room. Residential Addition Over $250k - Plekkenpol Builders, Inc

stone walkway leads to grilling space and covered dining and lounging area. Residential Landscape Design Outdoor Living Under $50k - Quality Cut Design Remodel

lush landscaping in front yard featuring trees, shrubs, and flowers. Residential Landscape Design Outdoor Living Under $100k - Yardscapes

Large patio covered by pergola features stone fireplace and dining area. Residential Landscape Design Outdoor Living $100k to $250k - Ground One Enterprises

Beautifully landscaped backyard features built-in poolside daybed and water feature. Residential Landscape Design Outdoor Living Over $250k - Mom's Design Build

White walls, white fireplace, white couch, with wooden ascents and two blue armchairs on either side of the fireplace. Entire House Under $250k -Jkath Design Build and Reinvent

Light colored wood flooring extends onto the ceiling. A large kitchen island, across from a wall of windows and french doors, looks onto a simple dining room living room combo. Entire House Under $250k to $750k - Showcase Renovation, Inc

White house on the hills with plenty of windows Entire House Over $750,000 - Nor-Son, Inc.

Grey two story house with white ascent shutters, pillars, flower boxes and a large front yard. Entire House Over $750 Nor-Son, Inc & Hansen Hometech, Inc. (TIE) Pt. 2

Two story building with a dramatic entrance and a large thin cross that extends high above the building. Commercial Interior, Exterior, & Specialty - Boyer Build

A large living and dining combo with all wooden walls, wall of built-ins, and large fireplace. Soft grey sectional invites you into the room. Residential Historical Renovation Restoration $250k and Over -TreHus Architects+Interior Designers+Builders

Cabinetry blends into floor to ceiling marble tiling with large soaking tube and expansive mirror. Universal Design - mackmiller design + build

