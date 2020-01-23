2019 CotY Award Winners

Congratulations to the 2019 CotY Award Winners! The Contractor of the Year (CotY) Awards are the premier awards for the remodeling industry. The Minnesota Chapter of the National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI) awards a CotY Award for excellence in a variety of categories including whole house, historical renovation, kitchen, bath, addition, and more. To learn more about the winners, visit narimn.org

Residential Kitchen - $30,000 to $60,000

DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen

Residential Kitchen - $60,001 to $100,000

Bluestem Construction

Residential Kitchen - $100,001 to $150,000 

Bluestem Construction

Residential Kitchen - Over $150,000

Quality Cut Design Remodel

Residential Bath - Under $25,000

EdgeWork Design Build

Residential Bath - $25,000 to $50,000

Ispiri Design Build

Residential Bath - $50,001 to $75,000 

mackmiller design+build

Residential Bath - $75,001 to $100,000

mackmiller design+build

Residential Bath - Over $100,000

Jkath Design Build and Reinvent

Basement Under $100,000

FBC Remodel

Basement $100,000 to $250,000

FBC Remodel

Basement Over $250,000

White Crane Construction

Residential Interior $100,000 to $250,000

Boyer Building Corportation

Residential Interior $250,001 to $500,000

Knight Construction Design, Inc.

Residential Interior Over $500,000

MA Peterson Designbuild, Inc.

Residential Interior Element Under $30,000

White Crane Construction

Residential Interior Element $30,000 and Over

Modern Design Cabinetry

Residential Exterior $50,000 to $100,000

EdgeWork Design Build

Residential Exterior $100,001 to $200,000

Mantis Design & Build, LLC

Residential Addition Under $100,000

Jones Design Build, LLC

Residential Addition $100,000 to $250,000

Quality Cut Design Remodel

Residential Addition Over $250,000

Plekkenpol Builders, Inc.

Residential Landscape Design/Outdoor Living Under $50,000

Quality Cut Design Remodel

Residential Landscape Design/Outdoor Living Under $100,000

Yardscapes

Residential Landscape Design/Outdoor Living $100,000 to $250,000

Ground One Enterprises

Residential Landscape Design/Outdoor Living Over $250,000

Mom’s Design Build

Entire House Under $250,000

Jkath Design Build and Reinvent

Entire House $250,001 to $750,000

Showcase Renovation, Inc.

Entire House Over $750,000

Nor-Son, Inc.

Entire House Over $750,000

Hansen Hometech, Inc.

Commercial Interior

Boyer Building Corportation

Residential Historical Renovation/ Restoration $250,000 and Over

TreHus Architects+Interior Designers+Builders

Universal Design - Bath

mackmiller design+build