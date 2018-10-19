2018 RAVE Award Winners

Every year, Mpls.St.Paul Home & Design honors local architects for their ingenuity and creativity in the Residential Architects Vision & Excellence awards. The 2018 RAVE winners across 10 categories include everything from a new build cabin in central Minnesota and a Nantucket-inspired remodel in the west metro to a modern farmhouse that blends old with new—and even a rooftop sauna in Minneapolis! Overarching trends that emerged: the desire to connect with nature and bring the outdoors inside; smart floor plans that make the most of urban living; pops of color that showcase playfulness and personality; and innovative ideas for multigenerational living, to name a few. Step inside these projects that just may inspire you to give your own space a refresh, or build a new home to create more memories with loved ones.

Photo by TEA2 Architects From the Judges: This remodeling project and addition is completely contextual because it retains the vocabulary of the existing house. The classically white kitchen is brought to life through warm wood tones and pops of blue.

Remodel/Addition, 800–3,500 square feet

TEA2 Architects

The TEA2 architects team: Dan Nepp, AIA, CID, NCARB; Petra Schwartze, AIA, NCARB

Builder: Trestle Custom Homes

Engineer: Bunkers & Associates

Having weathered its fair share of renovations—both good and bad—since it was built in 1924, this English Arts and Crafts–style home in Minneapolis really benefitted from a refresh that both restored its beauty and integrity, and added new features to enhance livability now and for future generations. The biggest challenge the design team faced was fostering a connection between the impressive façade of the west side of the home and the backyard. To accommodate a steep grade of more than 6 feet below the first-floor living spaces, a detached single-car garage was replaced by an attached two-car garage with a sunny rooftop deck. A bumped-out breakfast nook further eases the transition between interior and exterior, perfectly complementing the charming triple gable while remaining historically appropriate. Seamlessly blending old with new, fresh coats of paint—blue-gray for the window trim and cream for the stucco—complete the refreshed, vibrant look.

Photos by Corey Gaffer From the Judges: The dark shingles, siding, and red trim serve to both blend the house into the natural surroundings and give it its own quirky personality in the woods. A built-in bench on one side of the table, in lieu of chairs, optimizes entertaining space for large family gatherings.

New Home, 2,000–3,500 square feet

Albertsson Hansen Architecture, Ltd.

The Albertsson Hansen Architecture, Ltd. team: Christine Albertsson, AIA; Mark Tambornino, Associate AIA

Builder: Howard Homes, Inc.

Frequent vacationers of Fish Trap Lake, these homeowners were quickly outgrowing their simple rustic cabin and were ready to upgrade. Beyond comfortably accommodating their five adult children and many grandchildren, the goals for the cabin were simple: It should be charming, nestled into the hills, and as close to the water as possible. Starting from a cinder block structure on a tight lot, the design team rebuilt the existing cabin with a small, efficient footprint, preserving much of the site. Every design decision was made to optimize interactions with nature. Small-scale rooms and smart window placement now allow the family to view the lake no matter where they are in the house—whether it’s the living room, one of the three bedrooms, or the bunkroom, where each bed has its own window. Contrasting with the cabin’s dark exterior that blends into the surrounding landscape, the interior exudes warmth with white walls, natural wood floors, and red and green tones on the furnishings and kitchen island.

Photos by Steve Henke A wall of glass-fronted built-ins showcases the homeowner's dishware collection, with drawers underneath to store linens and other items for entertaining. From the Judges: The new kitchen, above, now has unobstructed views of the lake from the wall of windows above the sink. The black soapstone backsplash is a striking focal point that maintains the simplicity of the white-painted trim and cabinets.

Kitchen

Peterssen/Keller Architecture

The Peterssen/Keller Architecture team: Lars Peterssen, AIA, NCARB; Ryan Fish, AIA, LEEP AP; Jason Briles, Associate AIA

Interior designers: Katie and Marty Bassett

Builder: McDonald Remodeling

This house sits on a bay of Lake Minnetonka, though you wouldn’t know it from the original kitchen design, which featured low ceilings, a view of the driveway, and a wall of cabinets that blocked the eye from admiring the water. What’s the point of living in a beautiful location if your house doesn’t take advantage of the views? That was the challenge that inspired this homeowner to hire Peterssen/Keller to reimagine their kitchen as part of a 4,200-square-foot whole-house renovation in Wayzata. With a new open layout and tall ceilings, the design team was able to create a space that not only has sweeping views of the lake, but also has an easy, natural flow between the porch, sunroom, dining room, living room, and pantry for prime entertaining. White shiplap paneling, glass-fronted cabinets, and a wall of black soapstone are given a touch of glam with gold light fixtures.

Photo by Troy Thies Sala Architects remodeled home exterior The clean lines of the structure contrast with the rugged mountain setting.

New Home, less than 2,000 square feet

SALA Architects

The SALA Architects team: Bryan Anderson, AIA

Builder: Mountain View Homes

After more than a decade of living on the property, the homeowners decided it was time to replace a trailer left by a previous owner with something more permanent. Taking a cue from its surroundings in Como, Colorado, the “shed,” as its called, was built using fiber cement, wood, and corrugated weathering steel. The result is a structure made to handle the area’s valley winds and extreme exposure. In order to minimize site disturbance as much as possible, the design team only planted 440 square feet in the ground, with a total of 1,500 square feet spread vertically across three levels: a lower level for guests; a main level to house the owners’ suite, entry hall, and porch; and an upper-level dining and living area that takes advantage of the sweeping mountain views.

From the Judges: There’s a creative play of interior and exterior spaces, materials, and the overall form of the structure in this Colorado home, opposite. It’s an outstanding response to the site and environment.

Photo by Chad Holder Remodeled dining space by CITYDEKSTUDIO Pops of varying shades of blue throughout the home showcase the homeowner's personality.

Remodel/Addition, less than 800 square feet

CITYDESKSTUDIO

The CITYDESKSTUDIO team: Ben Awes, AIA

Builder: Crown Construction Company, Inc.

When it came to the remodel of this midcentury home in St. Paul, the design team created “something out of something.” All the bones were there—a good layout, spacious rooms—but the best features were hindered by the 1960s decade in which the home was built. Though the kitchen was in a good location, for example, it was cramped and lacked counter space. Bathrooms were large but dated and the graceful central hallway felt dark. Using blue as an anchor throughout, the 790-square-foot project was transformed to improve natural light and flow. Walls were knocked down and doorways were widened, and the kitchen was expanded into the dining room, while bathrooms were freshened with new materials. To top it off, the front door now alludes to what’s inside in a vibrant, welcoming shade of aqua.

From the Judges: A glass wall defines the dining space, above, with the blue repeating in other areas of the home. The kitchen and bath are stunning. The project is an amazing, flowing space made through small moves.

Photo by Corey Gaffer TEA2 remodeled dining room From the Judges: High praise for the reuse of the existing rambler's massing, materials, and details.

Remodel/Addition, more than 3,500 square feet

TEA2 Architects

The TEA2 architects team: Dan Nepp, AIA, CID, NCARB; Petra Schwartze, AIA, NCARB; Janet Lederle

Interior designer: Sue Weldon

Builder: John Kraemer & Sons

After living in this 1960s rambler in Wayzata for more than 20 years, the homeowners were ready for a drastic change. Wanting a home that wasn’t too predictable, but not too quirky, the design team broke the project into two phases: A finished lower level, small master suite, and detached screen porch paved the way for what came next. Gutting the core of the house down to the first-floor deck allowed the stairs and kitchen to be relocated, vastly improving flow and organization. Newly installed windows create expansive views and foster a stronger connection to the site, while the steeply pitched roof and dormers add character. The result is a classic one-and-a-half-story shingle-style design, infused with personality through varied cabinetry and fireplaces, oval windows, glasswork with whimsical metal touches, and a chalkboard in the casual dining area.

Photo by Spacecrafting Rehkamp Larson Architects remodeled bathroom Minimal décor allows the natural wood material to shine.

Bathroom

Rehkamp Larson Architects

The Rehkamp Larson architects team: Mark Larson, AIA; Ryan Lawinger, AIA

Builder: Hagstrom Builder

Interior designer: Baker Court Interiors

Simplicity was key in this 185-square-foot bathroom remodel in Grant, Minnesota. Featuring a sauna and soaking tub, which can be closed off from the rest of the bathroom with a pocketed sliding panel, the space is a welcoming retreat for the homeowners after a workout in the adjacent steel-and-glass-enclosed exercise room. Light wood and white countertops throughout are reminiscent of a Scandinavian spa, while dark glass tile provides a color and textural contrast. Despite its windowless location in the home, creative lighting placement—such as the recessed lights in the wall above the tub and the modern, sculptural fixture by the sink—brightens the space.

From the Judges: The simplicity of the plan makes this bathroom a seamless design evoking the great tradition of Nordic spas.

Photo by Scott Amundson Rehkamp Larson Architects remodeled home exterior From the Judges: The new farmhouse successfully combines forms from the farm buildings with contemporary updates, such as the open floor plan and the mix of large- and small-scaled windows.

New Home, more than 3,500 square feet

Rehkamp Larson Architects

The Rehkamp Larson architects team: Jean Rehkamp Larson, AIA; Sarah Nymo, AIA

Builder: Lifespace Construction

A new build in Lake Elmo was inspired by a vintage white barn. Wanting to celebrate the panoramic views of the old farmstead on which the home sits, a traditional gable form is accented by a classic wraparound porch, floor-to-ceiling glass, and a courtyard that looks out over the pool. A corner of windows gives a peek at what’s inside: a steel staircase and polished concrete floors that contrast with timber headers and whitewashed wood wall boards. But not everything is new. Reclaimed wood from the site was used for the fireplace mantle and barn doors, while an old metal Butler grain bin door found new life in the basement.

Photo by Tan Nguyen Nguyen Architects residential landscaping Solar panels on the roof increase energy efficiency.

Residential Landscaping

Nguyen Architects

The Nguyen architects team: Tan Nguyen, AIA

Builder: Bristol Built

Modern design and technology combine inside and outside this two-gable home in Golden Valley, where energy efficiency was at the forefront of all the architecture team’s decisions. Solar panels and a battery backup were installed on the roof, and triple-glazed European tilt-turn windows increase natural airflow while preventing drafts. An electric elevator was even installed to accommodate the homeowners’ elderly parents, who live in the home’s lower level. The forward-thinking design extends to the 390-square-foot patio, where three generations of residents can enjoy a fire pit and alfresco dining.

From the Judges: Use of the cantilevered awning helps create a nice sense of space for a small patio.

Photos by Corey Gaffer SALA Architects sauna From the Judges: This wonderfully playful accessory dwelling unit shows how it should be done.

Outbuilding/Detail/Special Project, less than 800 square feet

SALA Architects

The SALA architects team: Jody McGuire, AIA, LEED AP

Builder: Craft Design Build

It’s not every day that you see a sauna on a rooftop, but that’s exactly what these homeowners did in their Minneapolis home. Wanting to maximize their space, a three-car garage provides both room to pursue their passions as well as a platform for their own urban oasis. To get to the sauna, the upper level of the main house is connected to the 150-square-foot structure via a cedar boardwalk, surrounded by a native prairie landscape in summer. With timber framing and cedar siding, charred on site, the sauna was inspired by the homeowners’ memory of a Japanese teahouse.

Second-Place Winners

New Home, Less Than 2,000 Square Feet

Granary House

Rehkamp Larson Architects

New Home, 2,000–3,500Square Feet

Hayward Cabin

Rehkamp Larson Architects

New Home, More Than 3,500 Square Feet

Sunfish Lake Residence

Peterssen/Keller Architecture

Remodel/Addition, LessThan 800 Square Feet

Small Wonder

Albertsson Hansen Architecture

Remodel/Addition,800–3,500 Square Feet

Crafted Addition

TEA2 Architects

Remodel/Addition, MoreThan 3,500 Square Feet

Gleason Lake Mid Century

Peterssen/Keller Architecture

Kitchen

East West

Rehkamp Larson Architects

Outbuilding/Detail/SpecialProject, Less Than 800 Square Feet

Compact Living

Christopher Strom Architects

2018 Judges

Julie Hacker, FAIA

A partner at Cohen & Hacker Architects LLC in Chicago, Hacker received a 2018 lifetime achievement award for her work. In addition to lecturing widely and serving on architecture boards, her projects have been published around the globe, including the 2009 book Transforming the Traditional.

Nathan Johnson,AIA, LEED AP, NCARB

As a senior architect for 4RM+ULA in St. Paul, Johnson has contributed to many community, mixed-use/housing, and transportation developments around Minnesota. He’s also an instructor at Minneapolis Community and Technical College, and is involved with local and national architecture organizations.

Toby Rapson, AIA

Joining Ralph Rapson & Associates in 1980, Toby is now president and owner, having the opportunity to work on many of the firm’s major public and private projects. He’s also the owner of furniture design, manufacturing, and retail company Rapson-Inc., whose bentwood rocker appeared in the Museum of Modern Art in New York.

Paul Broadhurst

A landscape architect in Seattle, Broadhurst is CEO of his firm, Broadhurst + Associates. An award winner of the American Society of Landscape Architects’ National Design Competition, he has projects in the U.S., Australia, and his native U.K.