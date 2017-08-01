2017 RAVE Award Winners

From character-rich new builds in older neighborhoods to thoughtful renovations that make historic homes modern for today, here are the 2017 winners of the Residential Architects Vision & Excellence awards.

Photographs by Corey Gaffer Design notes: "Built in the same location as the former kitchen, this project creates a sophisticated, spare setting. It expresses a modern sensibility while using traditional vocabulary and details." —Todd Hansen, AIA, CID

Kitchen

Kitchen Revival by Albertsson Hansen Architecture

The Team: Todd Hansen, AIA, CID; Mark Ian McLellan, Associate AIA

General Contractor: Welch Forsman

Interior Designer: Alecia Stevens

When Albertsson Hansen Architecture began work on this 1891 Minneapolis home, the goal was twofold: The homeowners wanted to make their kitchen, which hadn’t been updated since the 1980s, as sophisticated as the home’s other main living spaces, while also creating a hub for a busy family of serious cooks. Using words like “traditional, modern in spirit, elegant, and spare” as a springboard, the team got to work replacing the dark stained wood with white-painted cabinetry, stainless steel, marble, and handmade Dutch Delft tile to create an everyday backdrop for entertaining, cooking, and homework. The result wowed our judges, who loved the “bold but timeless” navy blue and white color scheme. “This is the perfect kitchen for that space,” one said. “It has wow factor—not because it’s fancy, but because it speaks to reviving an older home, like a lot of people have or want to have.”

Photographs by Paul Crosby Design notes: "We reimagined the existing volume and spaces to recompose how they should work. Each area has been composed to live smarter and larger, allowing them to feel more comfortable and functional." —Tim Alt, AIA, CID

Remodel/Addition More Than 3,500 Square Feet

Deephaven Residence by ALTUS Architecture + Design

The Team: Tim Alt, AIA, CID; Chad Healy, Associate AIA; Roger Cummelin

General Contractor: Streeter & Associates

Interior Designer: Suzanne Kickhaefer of KICK Interiors LLC

Originally built in 1987, this 5,000-square-foot home in Deephaven was reimagined to accommodate a family of four. Referring to the good bones of the existing structure—such as the dramatic vaulted spaces, ample natural light, and views of the wooded site—as a jumping-off point, the team created a layout to help the homeowners “live smarter.” Built-in entertainment and storage elements were added to the informal family room to increase functionality, while the kitchen was recomposed to make two separate zones: one for cooking and one for eating and serving. Walls were knocked down in the mudroom and laundry wing for optimized organization, and in the master suite, walk-in closets were omitted in favor of a larger bedroom. Aesthetically, new dark hardwood floors on the main level play off the crisp painted millwork, wall, and ceiling surfaces, and sculptural elements, like the stove hood and double-sided fireplace, bring a modern touch. “They made it a completely contemporary house that plays off the original home’s strengths. That’s hard to do,” one judge commented. “I could imagine someone living here. It’s useful space.”

Photographs courtesy of TEA2 Architects

Design notes: "The window seat in the office was designed mainly for the dog to enjoy—to nap in the morning sun and keep watch over the neighborhood and lake of the isles." —Steve Nordgaard, AIA

New Home More Than 3,500 Square Feet

Shingle-Style Cottage by TEA2 Architects

The Team: Dan Nepp, AIA, CID, NCARB; Steve Nordgaard, AIA; Aaron Frazier, Associate AIA

General Contractor: Choice Wood Company

Interior Designer: Lisa Reilly

When TEA2 Architects began work on this new build in the Kenwood neighborhood of Minneapolis, “casual elegance” was the term used to guide the vision for the home. Pulling inspiration from the homeowners’ art collection, the interior is layered with subtle materials and handcrafted finishes, such as lightly glazed plaster walls; wire-brushed and waxed white oak doors, woodwork, and cabinetry; and wrought iron metalwork. The primary living spaces of the 4,600-square-foot home are defined by slight variations in ceiling height, post and beam frames between rooms, and built-in cabinetry, all of which contribute to the home’s visual interest and spatial definition. What most impressed our judges, however, was how the T-shaped floor plan allows for the seamless transition from outdoors to indoors. French doors wrap the first level of the home, offering glimpses of Lake of the Isles and garden spaces, while thoughtful window placement orchestrates the flow of natural light. The judges also appreciated the team’s commitment to respecting the historic neighborhood by crafting an exterior façade that blends with the surrounding homes. “There’s a nice street presence and they paid a lot of attention to detail,” one judge said. “If clients are willing to spend extra money on the roof, this is a great example of how a roofline can do so much great work. That exterior is so pleasing.”

Photographs by Corey Gaffer Design notes: "The unexpected bold color cabinets sprinkled throughout the interior embody the energy and zeal of the homeowners." —Sarah Nymo, AIA

New Home 2,000–3,500 Square Feet

Urban Fit by Rehkamp Larson Architects

The Team: Jean Rehkamp Larson, AIA;Sarah Nymo, AIA

General Contractor: Reuter Walton Construction

Interior Designer: Brooke Voss Design

Landscape Design: Sticks & Stones Design, Inc.

Structural Engineer: Bunkers & Associates

Situated on an established streetscape, this newly built home in Minneapolis needed to gracefully settle into the neighborhood, so the architecture team used the surrounding homes’ simple forms, clapboard siding, rooflines, and window patterns as inspiration. That’s not to say the home is stuck in the past. Large casement windows and a paneled front entry porch add a modern touch, while the interior is bedecked with a clean, white palette and spare millwork, allowing pops of color—such as chartreuse cabinets and teal storage space—to shine. The judges praised the architects’ use of space. “For a narrow lot, I thought it was smartly built,” one judge said. “I love how the office is tucked behind the stair, and the details were appropriate for an urban environment. This is a thoughtful infill house.”

Photographs by Pete Sieger Design notes: "The goal for this project was to create a warmly modern home for an active empty nesting couple by integrating fir tongue and groove paneling, exposed structural framing, and metal railings." —Todd Hansen, AIA, CID

Remodel/Addition 800–3,500 Square Feet

River View Loft by Albertsson Hansen Architecture

The Team: Todd Hansen, AIA, CID; Mark Tambornino, Associate AIA

General Contractor: Zeman Construction

Located in a historic building along the Mississippi River in Minneapolis, this loft was remodeled for two empty nesters. With views of both the river and the downtown skyline, the goal was to create a space that was modern, while also being as warm and inviting as the homeowners’ Northwoods cabin. The architects completely gutted the space and fit it with an open floor plan on the first level that includes a living room and kitchen. Horizontal surfaces throughout give the space maximum functionality and a visually cohesive look, from the kitchen countertops to a bench for the built-in banquette to extra seating in the living room to a raised hearth for the wood-burning fireplace. With limited space, a second floor—crafted using two-and-a-quarter-inch–thick wood decking—holds a sleeping area and home office, and an existing spiral staircase was relocated to give the homeowners and their guests access to a roof deck with 360-degree views. “They started with a brick box and built all of this,” noted one judge, who was impressed with the complete transformation of the loft. “It’s like an urban farmhouse. For such a small, narrow room, I thought it was a good use of space.”

Photographs by Pete Sieger Design notes: "This project creates a modern sensibility throughthe simplicity of details. It's a prequel to the main house up the hill, just completed this summer." —Todd Hansen, AIA, CID

Outbuilding/Detail/Special Project Less Than 800 Square Feet

Lake Pokegama Boathouse by Albertsson Hansen Architecture

The Team: Todd Hansen, AIA, CID; Ian McLellan, Associate AIA

General Contractor: Geisler Construction

A rare regulation at Lake Pokegama that allows boathouses closer to the water paved the way for Albertsson Hansen Architecture to build this 250-square-foot space for their clients. Set on a slope on three sides, the structure is partially hidden from view when seen from above. On the lake side, however, a folding glass door allows uninterrupted views of the water—no matter the weather. “Even when it’s raining, that would be a peaceful spot to be, with the door open and providing additional shelter as an awning,” one judge said. Chairs and cushions make for a cozy lounge area in the warmer months, and a ladder formed by footholds cast into the concrete wall leads to a loft above storage cabinets.

Photographs by Troy Thies Photography Design notes: "The spatial reorganization flows naturally with the clients' lifestyle, and the details add inspiring touches to their daily life." —David O'Brien Wagner, AIA, Leed AP

Remodel/Addition Less Than 800 Square Feet

Sun by SALA Architects

The Team: David O’Brien Wagner, AIA, LEED AP

General Contractor: Urban Rebuilders

With a project scope of 560 square feet, the challenge for SALA Architects was to update the master suite to accommodate a larger bath and closet area, while right-sizing the bedroom space. The homeowners wanted to maintain the character of their 1930s European villa–style home, specifically the exterior windows and façade, but they were ready for a modern update. The solution came in the form of a “closet box,” which houses a wooden built-in bed platform and end tables on one side, and closet space concealed by sliding doors on the other. “The closet box smartly reimagines the form and function of this bedroom, and they did it without changing the room’s original footprint,” a judge said. The sliding doors are mimicked in the entrance to the bathroom, which was similarly outfitted with furniture-like cabinetry for storage and vanity space.

Photographs by Paul Crosby Design Notes: "With its clean lines in a portrait of ocean blues, white sand, and wild surroundings, the house becomes a beautiful, minimalist sculpture." —Charles R. Stinson, AIA, ASID

New Home less than 2,000 Square Feet

Cayman Islands Beach House by Charles R. Stinson Architecture + Design

The Team: Charles R. Stinson, AIA, ASID; Larry Glenn, AIA

General Contractor: J&R Construction

Interior Designer: CRS Interiors

After honeymooning on the Cayman Islands, these Minnesota homeowners dreamed of building a vacation home there. When the time came, the couple turned to Charles R. Stinson Architecture + Design, who built a retreat that mindfully integrates with the setting. The one-level design features planes that correspond to the horizon, while the roofline mimics the rhythm of the waves. With the floor plan oriented toward the water, floor-to-ceiling glass windows offer uninterrupted views of the Caribbean. The interior was designed to match the natural surroundings, with vibrant accent colors anchored by airy, white interiors and sand-colored tile.“It was an honest fulfillment of the mission, which was to build an island home,” one judge said. “This was the job, and they did it incredibly.”

Photographs by Susan Gilmore Design notes: "This project gave us the opportunity to combine restoration principles with remodeling." —Brad Belka, Associate AIA

Bath

Prairie School Style by David Heide Design Studio

The Team: Brad Belka, Associate AIA; David Heide, Associate AIA, Allied ASID; Mark Nelson, AIA

General Contractor: Tim Lemke

Interior Designers: Michael Crull; Elizabeth Mueller

Built in 1915, this Prairie School-style home was rich with character but lacked the practicality of space. The homeowners called on David Heide Design Studio to reimagine the entire home, including the one bathroom shared between five small bedrooms upstairs. The goal was to craft a modern and convenient master suite, while respecting the St. Paul home’s historical significance. The team transformed two of the small rooms into an enlarged bedroom, while a third room was turned into a new bathroom. The fixtures and materials—such as the freestanding tub, cream cabinetry, white subway tile, and marble countertops—are both classic and current, a combination that stood out to the judges. “It’s elegant and timeless, but still up to date,” one judge said. “It fits the existing house so well, yet it’s still fresh.”

Second-Place Winners 

New Home More Than 3,500 Square Feet Family Heritage Cottage

TEA2 Architects—Dan Nepp, AIA; Tom Van De Weghe

New Home 2,000–3,500 Square Feet Woodland Residence

ALTUS Architecture + Design—Tim Alt, AIA, CID; Chad Healy, Associate AIA; Roger Cummelin

New Home Less Than 2,000 Square Feet Kenwood Carriage House

Rehkamp Larson Architects—Mark Larson, AIA; Ryan Lawinger, AIA

Remodel/Addition 800–3,500 Square Feet Fast Forward

SALA Architects—Eric Odor, AIA, LEED AP; Caitlin Dippo

Remodel/Addition More Than 3,500 Square Feet Mid Century Transformation

Christian Dean Architecture—Christian Dean, AIA; Katy Dale, Associate AIA

Kitchen Pelican Lake Modern

Peterssen/Keller Architecture—Kristine Anderson, Associate AIA; Bob Le Moine, AIA, NCARB; Gabriel Keller, Associate AIA; Ashley Peterson, Associate AIA, LEED AP BD+C

Outbuilding/Detail/Special Project Less Than 800 Square Feet Simple Sidewalk

CITYDESKSTUDIO—Ben Awes, AIA



2017 Judges

Alicia Belton, AIA, NOMA, NCARB | Principal, Urban Design Perspectives

James Dayton, AIA | Principal, James Dayton Design

Michael Tortorello | St. Paul–based write covering gardens, home, and design for The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, The New Yorker, and others.

Kelly Ryan Kegans | Executive Editor, Mpls.St.Paul Magazine