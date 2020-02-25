12 Must-Know Tips Before You Build or Remodel

× Expand Shutterstock Minneapolis Neighborhood Street

Average Budget for Kitchen Remodel

$75,000–$150,000, according to NARI-MN.

Avoid Sticker Shock

Do market research. “If you built something in 2012, you’re going to be very surprised what it costs to build something in 2019.” - Steve Northway, Construction Advocates

Bath Trends

"Satin brass fixtures and hardware, custom medicine cabinets, solid surfaces for the vanity." - Peter Hagstrom, Hagstrom Builder

Median Sales Price for a New Single-Family Home in the Twin Cities

$422,275, according to BATC–Housing First Minnesota

Smart Home

"Popular requests for tech built into new homes include geothermal systems, electric-car chargers, cameras, lighting controls, thermostats, audio/video systems, automated blinds, and everything accessible from a phone app." - Sven Gustafson, Stonewood LLC

Specialty Spaces

"Sports courts, exercise and wellness rooms, wine rooms and feature walls, bars serving up craft brews, indoor/outdoor spaces that flow from the main floor to a screen porch or an on-graded patio." - John Kraemer, John Kraemer & Sons

Sustainable Wood

"Arbor Wood (arborwoodco.com) in Duluth uses wood from locally and sustainably farmed trees, such as oak and birch, and thermally modifies it for decks and other areas of the home." - Bill Costello, Elevation Homes

Up Your Curb Appeal

According to the Minneapolis Area Association of Realtors:

Clean and paint front and garage doors.

Consider a custom-made front door.

Mow and water your grass.

Spruce up landscaping (add fresh mulch).

Repair steps and sidewalks.

Simplify your exterior entry.

Warning: Too Much Advice

“Sometimes clients talk too much or show too much or ask too much of their friends’ and family’s opinions. It causes clients to second-guess their decisions or their own gut. Trust your gut—this is your house for your family. Nobody knows you better than you.” - Andrea Swan, Swan Architecture

What Homebuyers Want and Don't Want...

According to the Minneapolis Area Association of Realtors

Want: Walkability, Open floorplan, Move-in readiness

Walkability, Open floorplan, Move-in readiness Don’t Want: Big yards

Where’s the Action?

The most popular places to build are Lakeville, Woodbury, Plymouth, Blaine, and Otsego, according to BATC–Housing First Minnesota

White Hot