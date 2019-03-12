Your Guide to Women’s Climbing Workshops in the Twin Cities

× Expand courtesy of the Minneapolis Bouldering Project Twin Cities' Women Climbing Workshops

In the Twin Cities, several climbing facilities have started hosting women’s-only classes and events. These programs provide ladies with an encouraging environment, instruction from a female perspective, and gear that’s designed to fit female bodies.

Both REI Bloomington and Maplewood regularly offer beginning and intermediate women’s workshops, which cover basic equipment use, belaying, and climbing on an indoor wall.

REI Maplewood retail and sales manager Emma Plattes says the specialized support of women’s classes is exactly what many women need to conquer the initial intimidation of entering what is still a male-dominated scene.

“The camaraderie among the women in the classes is great,” Plattes says. “It’s really positive and empowering.”

Cost: $49 for members, $69 for non-members. All climbing gear is provided.

Locally-owned outfitter Midwest Mountaineering has a cozy basement bouldering cave that’s perfect for learning the basics.

Located in West Bank’s Cedar Riverside neighborhood, Midwest Mountaineering offers introductory women’s climbing and bouldering classes on a monthly basis. Once you feel confident in your moves, you can come back to the shop and practice on your own time—climbing in the cave is free and open to all during store hours (as long as classes and events are not in session).

She Sends @ Minneapolis Bouldering Project Women Indoor Climbing

In addition to regular women-specific climbing classes, the second Thursday of every month is Ladies Bouldering Night—no dudes allowed.

Cost: Classes are $5, shoe rentals are $3 if needed.

Every Wednesday from 6-8 p.m., the Minneapolis Bouldering Project hosts a women’s climbing session called “She Sends.”

The subject of the workshop changes each week, although the core purpose remains the same: “to provide an inclusive space for womxn to climb, crush, and learn together.” Post-send, the group heads next door for a pint and some socializing at Pryes Brewing.

Cost: Free for members, day passes are $16 for non-members. With an ID, students can get day passes for $12. Shoe rentals are $4 if needed.