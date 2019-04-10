Your Frenemy, the Foam Roller: A User's Guide

× Created by Mpls.St.Paul Magazine for



Who feels the burn harder than the eye-scrunching, grunt-with-every-rep iron benders of the gym? Just cast your eyes on the perimeter of the room and you’re bound to find a body or two splayed out on an innocuous piece of cylinder foam, aggressively jamming it into every bump and ridge of their body, faces twisted up in pain.

Cold sweat should never be mistaken for a post-workout cool down. In fact, when you apply that kind of force to your joints, “the body will start going into fight-or-flight mode, where everything is going to shut down just to protect you,” says Dr. Gregory DeNunzio, chief-of-staff and clinical coordinator at Northwestern Health Sciences University. Here, he extols its proven benefits, cautions against its hurt-so-good reputation, and takes us through a couple of the most popular foam rolling moves.

Your Body On Foam

Just like a set of jumping jacks or stretch of the hamstrings, the foam roller serves as a great prelude to your next workout. “The friction of the roller gets the muscles and tissues warmed up,” says DeNunzio. “And that happens because the pressure allows for more blood flow to the area.” That blood flow causes an increase of oxygen to the targeted tissues. Subsequently, the tension in your trigger points goes down, allowing your muscles to chill out.

“You get a greater range of motion, and when that happens, you can generate more power—tight muscles don’t allow the filaments [muscle fibers] to slide the way they should,” he says. “My analogy goes something like this: If the muscle is tight, it’s like pulling a rubber band back and it flops right over your thumb. But pull it all the way back and let go, and it’s gonna fly across the room because you have the energy.” Translation: the filaments can expand, then contract to produce force or energy.

Myth: Foam Rolling Breaks Up Scar Tissue

A cursory Google search reveals just how split the sports world is on the actual, clinically-proven benefits of rolling. While he fully stands behind its effectiveness as a warm-up technique, DeNunzio contends that a foam roller has its limits. Exhibit A: It’ll never take the place of your neighborhood bodywork practitioner.

“The broadness of the area that the foam roller covers when you’re on it doesn’t break down scar tissue for a couple of reasons,” he says. “Put it this way: if you press your hand on your thigh versus pressing your thumb on your thigh, the thumb is a more concentrated force because you can push it in deeper.” In other words, there’s too much surface area of the roller and not enough force to “break” through all our layers of muscle, fat, and tissue.

“That’s why people get in there with their hands—you can be more specific and pointed with your pressure,” says DeNunzio. Leave all that grimacing and gritted teeth for your visit to the chiro or massage therapist—where there’s physical pay-off.

Pro tip: “If you’re just starting out, pick a softer roller so your body gets used to it. Once you get to that point and decide you need a little more intensity, move to a roller with more density. From there, you should move on to a textured roller—the one with ridges can impart more force in a smaller area. With the ridges, you can target that muscle and trigger points more specifically."

No Pain=Gain

Using your own weight to apply pressure on different parts of your body via a foam roller isn’t necessarily going to be a walk in the park. But it also shouldn’t feel out-of-this-world unbearable. Leave the “no pain, no gain” mindset for the weight room.

“Typically, we advise people to stay off of the bone and stay on the muscle,” he says. “When you’re on that roller, you’re going to have discomfort, right? But if the pain is too high, you’re not going to get the result you want because the muscle is going to tighten up on you in an effort to protect itself.”

Find a tender spot on your body, apply it to the roller and hold for about 20 seconds. As the sensitivity starts to dissipate, put a little more weight on it. Instead of staying on that same area for a minute or longer, DeNunzio suggests finding three to four different areas to foam roll, and rotating through them for 30 to 40 seconds at a time.

“On a pain scale of one to 10, you should be at about a five,” he says. “When you start to get higher than that, the muscle starts to shut down, and the body starts to protect itself. You can control that with the amount of bodyweight you put on the roller.”

Popular Foam Rolling Exercises

Plantar Fasciitis Foam Roll Elis Bradshaw, personal trainer at YMCA Twin Cities

For Plantar Probs: “Most people with plantar fasciitis immediately focus on the calf. But very few people pay attention to the muscle on the outside of the lower leg [the peroneal musculature], which controls movements of the foot. When this isn’t treated correctly, we see decreased movement in the foot, which leads to compensation through the knee and hip to make up for that range of motion.”

IT Band Foam Roll

For the IT Band: “Let this serve as a PSA everywhere: stay off of your IT band! If it’s causing you troubles, put your hand in your front pocket and you’ll find the muscular part of the IT band. The IT band has no elasticity; that adjacent triangular muscle at the front-pocket area is what you should be targeting.”