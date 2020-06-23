Your Burning Dental Questions, Answered

This feature was written by Studio MSP writers. While some of our advertisers were sourced, no advertiser paid to be included.

Life’s many obligations are imbued with new meaning when, suddenly and swiftly, access to your [fill-in-the-blank] appointment is delayed. Or simply denied. Whether it’s a global outbreak that wreaks havoc on your established routines or simply personal circumstances that get in between you and your next scheduled appointment at the dentist, we’ve all come to understand in recent months that some things are simply beyond our control. From postponing routine checkups to implant concerns and stretching out intervals between orthodontic visits, Twin Cities specialty dentists shine light on the dental health scenarios that can be managed at home for just a little bit longer and the ones that warrant an emergency trip to the dentist.

Q. I chipped a front tooth. What qualifies as a minor crack, and what warrants emergency dental care?

A. Best-case scenario: count on closed-mouth selfies for the foreseeable future. Worst case: the chip exposes the nerves inside the tooth, causing you some pain and increased sensitivity (thus, an emergency trip). While your initial reaction may be panic (normal!), use that adrenaline to make immediate contact with your dentist, telehealth-style. “Sending your dentist a photo (or connecting over video) is a great tool for effective communication and triaging,” says Thomas Morgan, DDS, FAGD, of Babcock & Morgan Family Dental. No matter which tooth it is, if you fractured something and the damage is minimal, it can likely be left alone and addressed at a later time. Ultimately, Dr. Morgan says, treatments range from “evaluation and doing nothing to polishing a rough area or treating that tooth under that dentist’s comfort level that falls within guidelines set forth by the Minnesota Board of Dentistry.” Bottom line—it’s best to communicate any and all changes to your dentist.

Since Governor Tim Walz ordered a temporary halt to routine and elective dental care as part of Minnesota’s response to the pandemic, all nonemergency appointments have been delayed or conducted via telehealth—apps that allow you to snap a photo with your phone and get a dental consultation on the books. Here, the top issues that dentists have been seeing remotely.

“For us, it’s been toothaches (if you experience swelling or pain that isn’t relieved by OTC meds, you need to be seen) and broken teeth. If there’s no pain–broken teeth are more of a nuisance–we recommend you try putting a temporary material in the broken space that you can get at any Target, CVS, or Walgreens.” —Dr. Amy Hughes, Hughes Dental

“My crown came off–what do I do? In the short term, put it back in with some toothpaste or denture adhesive, and we will get you in ASAP to recement it. [Also], I have a broken tooth that’s sharp– what now? You can try placing some orthodontic wax (available at most pharmacies), and we will get you in to fill or crown the tooth, especially if there is pain.” —Dr. John W. Cretzmeyer Jr., Dentistry for the Entire Family

“Are you accepting new patients? Yes! It’s the perfect time to get you scheduled for this summer, and you have time to fill out all of the necessary paperwork.” —Dr. Gesica Horn, Serene Oaks Dental

“The four most frequent calls during the pandemic are toothaches, broken teeth, general questions, and rescheduling of routine dental procedures. People with toothaches are typically triaged with extractions, root canal therapy, or antibiotics. Broken teeth are being triaged with verbal confirmation via teledentistry.” —Dr. Thomas Morgan, Babcock & Morgan Family Dental

Q. I’m in the process of getting an implant, so I’m left with a gap and titanium screw in my mouth. Now what? Will my teeth shift?

A. Those who have had dental implants know firsthand that the process is anything but “overnight.” It’s a three-phase procedure that involves placing the implant, attaching the post, and then attaching the customized crown, usually carrying over a series of months. If you left things off with the screw-like post(s) in your mouth, you’re actually in a good place. This is where the bone needs the most time to heal before attaching the post to the actual implant.

“All implants need at least four months to integrate into the bone,” says Gesica Horn, DDS, FAACD, of Serene Oaks Dental. “So, really, it’s the perfect time to have it coincide with not being able to have a dental appointment.” She adds that your teeth shouldn’t shift unless you have an existing issue. “When tooth movement happens, it’s usually not because of a missing tooth,” she says. “However, if you leave it for, say, a year, that’s a whole different ball game. But for a three-month period or so, you should be fine.”

Q. So, I can’t make it to my six-month checkup. Is there any special upkeep I should do to help prevent cavities or keep them to a minimum before my next appointment?

A. While some things are simply true forever (e.g., our genetic predisposition, susceptibility to cavities and gum disease, etc.), there are precautions we can take to keep our oral health in good standing. Namely, brushing effectively, flossing regularly, and actively avoiding our teeth’s chief enemies: acid and sugar. “It’s not just about the amount of sugar; it’s in the frequency,” says Chad Boger, DDS, of Boger Dental. In addition to that, “some people think seltzer water or coffee without sugar isn’t that big of a deal, but you’re still creating an acidic environment in your mouth. The drink breaks down the tooth and makes it uncomfortable for the good bacteria, causing the minerals to be pulled out.”

Dr. Boger says brushing delivers fluoride directly to your teeth and removes food particles that cause decay. Ensure your toothpaste gets two full minutes of sitting on your teeth, which helps to remineralize and rebuild the enamel (cavity-causing bacteria remove the minerals from your teeth).

Pro Tip After you brush at night, try to refrain from rinsing with water. “Spit out the sudsy stuff, of course, but leave that toothpaste taste in your mouth,” says Dr. Boger. Water essentially dilutes the concentrated fluoride in the remaining toothpaste and reduces its preventative effects.

Q. My teeth sensitivity has increasingly intensified over the past few weeks. What can I do to ease the ache I get from hot and cold temps?

A. Teeth sensitivity can stem from a number of things, like tooth decay, leaky fillings, receding gums, and nerve problems. Steve Gorman, DDS, AAACD, of The Gorman Center for Fine Dentistry, says that until you see your dentist next, you should keep your mouth as clean as possible (brushing, flossing, and using a disinfectant mouthwash). Use lukewarm water and avoid cold/hot foods and sweets that may trigger the sensitivity. “If it is truly a ‘sensitivity’ versus a ‘toothache,’ try to bear with it until you can be seen by your dentist in a non-emergency situation,” says Dr. Gorman. “If it becomes a constant toothache, then it is considered an urgency or emergency.”

Pro Tip If you have generalized teeth sensitivity, there could be a chance you’ve gotten into the habit of squeezing your teeth together, says Amy Hughes, DDS, AAACD, owner of Hughes Dental and president of the Minnesota Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry. “That can be relieved by getting a mouth guard or monitoring yourself during the day to make sure you aren’t clenching or squeezing your teeth.”

Q. Will my kid’s braces have to be on even longer now since he hasn’t been in to get them tightened?

A. On a typical schedule, braces get the tightening treatment every six to eight weeks, gradually moving teeth into proper alignment. However, given that most plans have appointments that span over a couple of years, it’s human that something will come up from time to time. “In most instances, [missing an appointment] should not be a cause for alarm,” says John W. Cretzmeyer Jr., DDS, of Dentistry for the Entire Family. “Your orthodontist will need to make a determination on any ramifications of delaying treatment.” Keep them apprised with imagery of your kid’s smile via virtual appointments.

Though the orthodontist isn’t changing out wires or ties during virtual visits, treatment is still considered “active” since tooth movement continues to progress during this time. Your child should continue to stay stringent with retainers and aligners, maintaining oral hygiene, and being careful not to eat anything too hard, sticky, or chewy to limit breakage.

Q. What’s the absolute longest I can wait to get my (painless) cavity filled?

A. Keep in mind that when it comes to cavities, there is no one-size-fits-all. Not every cavity comes with symptoms, and there is no standard way to treat each one. “It depends upon the size of the cavity when it was diagnosed,” says Dr. Hughes. If it was large to begin with, the chance of it resulting in a root canal or crown instead of a filling heightens. “Deep cavities can be and often are painless,” she cautions. The absence of pain “does not mean there isn’t a problem.”

Dr. Horn recommends stepping up your routine in the meantime. “In addition to your brushing and flossing, I would recommend taking extra care during this time by adding a fluoride rinse, using a Waterpik, and cutting down on sugary and acidic drinks and snacks,” she says. Keep an eye out for discoloration or increased sensitivity.

Q. My cavity filling fell out mid-chew. How do I eat and function with this before my next appointment?

A. This isn’t like a broken-tooth scenario, where your dentist would usually advise you to place temporary material in the space before you’re seen. Chances are, a misplaced cavity filling qualifies as an emergency scenario, in which case you should contact your dentist as soon as possible for next steps. “In most cases, this will be considered an emergency visit unless it’s just a frontal cosmetic concern,” says Dr. Cretzmeyer. “Lost fillings are usually due to recurrent decay, and could lead to the need for root canal treatment if left untreated.”

Walter Palmer, DDS, of River Bluff Dental adds, “We recommend you avoid chewing on the area where the filling fell out, call your dentist for further evaluation, and if there is pain or sensitivity, it is considered an emergency.”

Navigating Next Steps

As current restrictions slowly relax, dentists reassure patients that nabbing the next in-person appointment doesn’t have to be like a wait slog at the DMV.

“We have two to three doctors available and seven hygienists, so it’s unlikely that appointments will be delayed any period of time—especially since we have taken care of emergency treatments through this mandated shutdown.” —Dr. John W. Cretzmeyer Jr., Dentistry for the Entire Family

“Those whose appointments have been postponed or rescheduled will be honored. We will accommodate all others as needed, including expanding our hours or working extra days. We always set time aside daily to accommodate new patients and consultations as well.” —Dr. Steve Gorman, The Gorman Center for Fine Dentistry

“Offices will be doing everything they can to accommodate people, even adding or extending their hours. I do believe the opening of dental offices will mirror the economy in its opening—more of a ‘rollout’ or ‘phasing in’ for the services we can offer safely to our patients and staff.” —Dr. Thomas Morgan, Babcock & Morgan Family Dental

“Dentists are working hard prioritizing and strategizing their schedules based on patients’ needs. Just like an ER, patients will likely be seen in the order of severity.” —Dr. Gesica Horn, Serene Oaks Dental

A Window to Your Overall Health

The role of dentistry has never been so important as now, when all eyes are on health issues, says Dr. Steve Gorman of The Gorman Center for Fine Dentistry. Many common underlying conditions we hear about are connected to inflammation, “and the most common site of initial inflammation in the body is in the mouth,” he says.

While there are many helpful and necessary bacteria in our body’s biome, he says, there are those whose by-products are harmful. The bacteria found in tooth abscesses, for example, are often found in areas of blockage that cause strokes.

“Besides very effective interceptive treatment, gum disease therapy, and strong home care instruction and evaluation, we help patients understand that our diets can be a major contributor to inflammation,” he says. “We can also test the relative susceptibility of the host in reacting to these bacteria. This is valuable information in planning how aggressive therapy needs to be.”

The Experts: Thomas Morgan, DDS, FAGD, of Babcock & Morgan Family Dental; Gesica Horn, DDS, FAACD, of Serene Oaks Dental; Chad Boger, DDS, of Boger Dental; Steve Gorman, DDS, AAACD, of The Gorman Center for Fine Dentistry; Amy Hughes, DDS, AAACD, owner of Hughes Dental and president of the Minnesota Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry; John W. Cretzmeyer Jr., DDS, of Dentistry for the Entire Family; Walter Palmer, DDS, of River Bluff Dental.