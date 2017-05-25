Yoga with Julianne Hough

Before Dancing With The Stars judge Julianne Hough takes the stage with her brother Derek Hough at the State Theatre on Sunday evening, she’s hitting CorePower Yoga in downtown Minneapolis—and you can join her. The first 60 people to the CorePower C2 class at noon on Sunday, May 28 will be treated to a free class followed by a meet and greet with Hough, who is a brand ambassador for the yoga studio chain and has her own collection of workout apparel with MPG Sport.

Not yet confirmed: whether Hough actually do her sun salutations with the regulars or simply jump out, smelling nice and looking all camera-ready, at the end of class. But she doesn’t get those abs and arms by analyzing ballroom dance moves with Len Goodman. Hough has said yoga is part of her routine to stay in shape for the rigor of a national dance tour. Julianne and Derek star in Move, a fast paced dance show that includes elements of ballroom, tap, salsa and hip-hop. Tickets are $53.50 to $104.

Those who attend the special CorePower class on Sunday will have a chance to win tickets to the Sunday evening performance of Move, as well as other prices including a Fitbit and MPG clothing. 501 S. Washington Ave., Mpls.