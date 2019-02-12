Downtown YMCA Opens Equity Innovation Center Experience

× Expand Courtesy of The YMCA YMCA Equity Innovation Center Experience

How much do you know about race, or rather, how much do you think you know? A new equity innovation center experience at the downtown YMCA, created in collaboration with the Science Museum, aims to facilitate conversations about race through interactive exhibits that tackle the subject from different angles.

“We acknowledge that having conversations regarding implicit biases and social construct of race, and addressing the achievement gap, can be very difficult if there has not been preliminary engagements that provide very clear definitions and opportunities for participants to increase their awareness of self and others,” says Dr. Hedy Lemar Walls, the chief social responsibility officer for the Y.

Picture a booth that visualizes, with stacks of money, the overwhelming wealth disparities among different racial groups in America, or videos where people give first person accounts of how microaggressions make them feel. One station in the center is a computer that performs an implicit bias psychology test that demonstrates how unconscious biases can affect how people treat others. Another booth has the user try and match the sound of people’s voices with their photos to show how cultural markers influence what people consider “race.”

“The goals are to provide clear and concise definitions of terminologies, offer experiential learnings regarding difficult topics in the equity innovation experience that allow individuals to create understanding and self-awareness, and engage participants in team building activities and reflections that increase their self-awareness and understanding,” Dr. Walls said.

A timeline captures how the idea of race became a social construct in the 17th and 18th centuries, as historians have suggested democracy and race grew together in America. It traces the history of inequality and privilege into the 19th century, as segregation and racial categories were set in place, and then how the concept of “whiteness” was invented and became normalized.

Strengthening Community

“The space will be used for customized facilitated learning processes that provide intentional experiences in the areas of equity, inclusion, and diversity,” Dr. Walls said. Recently, 160 students and staff from North Central University participated in the experience as part of its student leadership development program, and the Y expects all sorts of corporations, schools, and government organizations to utilize the space.

"The whole purpose of the Y is about strengthening community," says Scott Peterson, senior director of equity and leadership development at the Y. "As we take a look at our communities and how we engage people so that all can thrive at each stage in life, this is an important conversation, because not everyone in our communities is thriving,"

A wall at one end of the center asks "What Brought Us Here?" It is filled with circular cards where people can write and share their family's immigration story, and how they came to America, whether because of economic opportunities, family, safety reasons, or slavery.

One card reads: "Only through genetic testing did I learn the region my ancestors call home. Unfortunately, I still do not know the depths of my culture beyond storytelling of elders, because they can't erase that." Another reads: "My family and I came to the United States because our house was being raided, we were not safe. There were groups of people after my father and our family. We come from Ecuador."

"I think engaging youth in the conversation is important because they're our next generation leaders," says Peterson. "If we can start connecting with young people around these topics, they're already moving ahead in those conversations and able to become 'comfortably uncomfortable' at times, and that's an important piece of the work.

"Cultural competency has been listed as a top skillset for people in the next decade," he adds. "This is important because it gives people the opportunity to grow in that area so that they can be a better leader, and understand who their teams are, who their employees are, who their customers are, who their vendors are, and how to interact with them."

The equity innovation center is on view at the downtown YMCA, 651 Nicollet Mall #300, Minneapolis, MN 55402