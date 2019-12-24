Why You Should Take a Magnesium Supplement

× Expand via Shutterstock

A naturally occurring chemical element, magnesium is the eighth most abundant mineral in the world. It’s found in the Earth’s crust and mantle—usually mixed with other elements—as well as in saltwater, where it exists in high concentrations. In metal form, it’s silver-white and light-weight.

Magnesium is the second most common mineral found in the human body (calcium being the first). Here, Dr. Jake Panka, a naturopathic doctor at Northwestern Health Sciences University Bloomington Clinic, answers some important questions about magnesium and human health.

How is magnesium used in the body?

Our bodies require only trace amounts of most minerals to function properly, but Panka notes that “magnesium is essential to more than 300 biochemical reactions in humans.” It helps regulate heart function, brain function, and muscle contractions. It is essential to building healthy bones and controlling our stress-response system. And magnesium plays a vital role in constructing proteins, removing toxins, and transporting potassium throughout the body.

How much magnesium is enough?

The recommended daily allowance (RDA) of magnesium varies by age and gender. The RDA for men ages 19 and older is 400 mg. For women ages 19-65, the amount is 310 mg. But pregnant women and older adults may need slightly more. Panka recommends ingesting more than the RDA: “It’s unlikely that all magnesium will be absorbed during digestion.” The upper intake limit is 750 mg.

What are the best sources of magnesium?

Dark leafy greens, legumes like dark kidney beans, and nuts and seeds (especially almonds) are potentially good sources of magnesium. “But that’s not a guarantee you’ll get enough magnesium,” Panka says. “Studies show that there’s been a significant loss of magnesium in fruits and vegetables since the 1940s due to over-farming and mineral depletion in soils.” This sea change, which is well-documented, means that not all produce is equal when it comes to mineral content.

During digestion, humans typically absorb just 30-40 percent of the magnesium content in food, Panka notes. To ensure you’re getting enough magnesium, you might consider taking a magnesium supplement. Magnesium supplements usually come in 200 mg doses. Panka recommends taking one in the morning and one in the evening.

Interestingly, magnesium can also be absorbed through the skin, according to Panka. “Epsom salts contain magnesium,” he says. “So taking a bath with Epsom salts, which athletes often do to relax muscles, can be another way to boost magnesium levels.”

What happens if I don’t get enough magnesium?

A magnesium deficit in humans can lead to anxiety, depression, fatigue, insomnia, irritability, and muscle cramping. Since the mineral is so critical to human functions, the effects of not having enough can be widespread throughout the body.

Or too much?

Typically, the body excretes any excess magnesium, so it’s unlikely you’ll get too much, Panka says. If you reach the upper limit of intake, it’s possible you’ll suffer cramping or diarrhea. (Milk of Magnesia, as you may know, is a laxative made with magnesium and helps with constipation.)

How do I know if I’m getting too much or two little?

“Unfortunately, there aren’t any easy and reliable tests for measuring magnesium levels in humans. And magnesium amounts aren’t listed on most food labels,” Panka says. “I’d recommending tracking what you eat for a week with a diet tracking app. Outside of symptoms that come with ingesting too little or too much, that’s the only way you can really assess your current levels.”

Located in Bloomington, Northwestern Health Sciences University Bloomington Clinic is open to the public and offers natural care services in one location for the whole family. Providers are part of Northwestern Health Sciences University, a non-profit industry leader in integrative and natural healthcare education providing access to the latest evidence and state-of-the-art technology so you get the natural solutions you truly need. Services include chiropractic treatment, therapeutic massage, acupuncture, Chinese medicine, naturopathic medicine, cupping, and physical therapy. Bloomington Clinic naturopathic doctors' approaches include nutrition, lifestyle counseling, botanical or herbal medicine, homeopathy, and detoxification. Call 952-885-5444 to schedule an appointment.

Join Dr. Panka on January 22, 2020 from 6-7 pm. at Bloomington Clinic where he’ll discuss the best fats for overall health. You'll also find out interesting bio-hacks to curb your appetite. Call the clinic to register by 1/17/20. Cost is $25.

