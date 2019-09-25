Just Wondering: Why Do I Sometimes Cry When I Run a Race?

Welcome to our Just Wondering series, in which local pros tackle your most burning health and fitness questions. Got a question of your own? Send it here!
Courtesy of Shutterstock
running in the rain
What do cutting onions, the first 10 minutes of Up, pix of corgi puppies, and running have in common? They all have a tendency to hit me square in the feels. Some might say that having an emotional reaction to the first three things is normal, but ... the latter? Why do the tears sometimes (and very suddenly!) spring up when I hit the pavement?
"Anytime we enter competition mode, our body's natural stress response kicks in. When this happens, blood increasingly flows to the muscles in our arms and legs and we start to sweat, get an upset stomach, experience a jump in heart rate and/or get flooded with pre-run jitters. It's all a natural sequence of events as our body prepares itself to move around—especially as the perceived pressure of the event rises.
Our body is constantly trying to balance itself out and that includes managing its natural stress response. Crying during a race [or a run] is just one example of how your body is trying to get a handle on everything. Don't worry—it’s perfectly normal."
Russ Flaten, Ed.D, Certified Mental Performance Consultant at Premier Sport Psychology