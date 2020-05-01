Where Can You Still Play Tennis In the Twin Cities?

× Expand Sign at Golden Valley tennis court Lions Park in Golden Valley

There are few activities we can still enjoy safely these days, and though it’s certainly debatable, some say tennis is one of them. When the City of Minneapolis made the call to close its tennis courts last week, there was immediate backlash from players. But some Twin Cities suburbs are keeping their nets up for now, with some rules and recommendations.

Tom Swenson, assistant director of Parks and Natural Resources in Edina—where courts are open—says the city has dispatched Parks “ambassadors” to monitor whether people are practicing safe distancing in parks.

“Tennis so far has been following the rules on social distancing, so we’ve been keeping the courts open,” says Swenson. “We want to keep everything open as much as possible, as long as people are following safe social distancing. We’re trying to encourage people to be outdoors and be safe.”

Other cities aren't taking the risk. "Nets haven’t been installed this spring, and we don’t plan to do so at this time," says Jacqueline Smith, communications manager for St. Louis Park.

Jennifer Fink, director of Parks and Recreation in New Brighton, says the city's decision to remove its nets is "in line with a current survey from NRPA that shows 65% of courts are closed across the country." Fink adds: "Because the ball is shared between users it is a risk mitigation strategy."

Here are a few of the communities where you can still play:

Eden Prairie

Edina (singles only)

Golden Valley (singles only)

Hopkins (with a strong warning: "Nets may be removed if users are not practicing social distancing.")

Plymouth

Robbinsdale (singles only)

Richfield

Roseville

Woodbury

The City of Minnetonka has closed its courts but says it will “monitor things closely as they may change in the near future. We'll open them up as soon as it's safe.” And though courts are closed in Wayzata, the city says the topic of re-opening is up for discussion.