Where to Run a Turkey Trot in the Twin Cities

× Expand Photo courtesy of Tonka Turkey Trot

Before stuffing your face with food, watching football, and stuffing your face with some more food, consider a Thanksgiving 5K or 10K to jump start the day (and calorie burning!). Also worth considering: breaking out that turkey costume you have hanging in your closet.

While Thanksgiving is right around the corner, there are still races open for registration. Here's a roundup of 5Ks and 10Ks around the Twin Cities on Thanksgiving. Happy trotting!

Location: Downtown Minneapolis

Downtown Minneapolis Time: 8 a.m.

8 a.m. Registration Deadline: None

None Price: 17-and-under: $18; adults: $40

17-and-under: $18; adults: $40 Details: Post-race food and warm beverages at Turkey Day Tailgate Finish Festival

Location: Lake Harriet

Lake Harriet Time: Cranberry Cruise One Mile at 7:30 a.m.; Cranberry Kids Half Mile at 7:45 a.m.; Drumstick Dash 10K at 8 a.m.; Pi Run (3.14 miles) at 8 a.m.

Cranberry Cruise One Mile at 7:30 a.m.; Cranberry Kids Half Mile at 7:45 a.m.; Drumstick Dash 10K at 8 a.m.; Pi Run (3.14 miles) at 8 a.m. Registration Deadline: None

None Price: Cranberry Cruise One Mile: $10 by Nov. 22, $15 by race day; Cranberry Kids Half Mile: $5; Pi Run: $40 by Nov. 22, $45 by race day; Drumstick Dash 10K: $45 by Nov. 22, $50 by race day

Cranberry Cruise One Mile: $10 by Nov. 22, $15 by race day; Cranberry Kids Half Mile: $5; Pi Run: $40 by Nov. 22, $45 by race day; Drumstick Dash 10K: $45 by Nov. 22, $50 by race day Details: "FundRacer" for Mile in My Shoes, the Minneapolis-based, community-building nonprofit

Location: Lake Calhoun

Lake Calhoun Time: KidsK at 8:40 a.m.; 10K at 9 a.m.; 5K at 9:05 a.m.

KidsK at 8:40 a.m.; 10K at 9 a.m.; 5K at 9:05 a.m. Registration Deadline: None

None Price: KidsK: $10 by Nov. 22, $15 by race day; 5K/10K: $45 by Nov. 22, $50 by race day

KidsK: $10 by Nov. 22, $15 by race day; 5K/10K: $45 by Nov. 22, $50 by race day Details: Costumes encouraged; strollers and dogs welcome; use coupon code MSPMAG for $15 off 5K or 10K registration

Location: St. Paul, starts near Shepard Road and Eagle Parkway, just north of the Mississippi

St. Paul, starts near Shepard Road and Eagle Parkway, just north of the Mississippi Time: 10K at 7:30 a.m.; 6K at 8 a.m.

10K at 7:30 a.m.; 6K at 8 a.m. Registration Deadline: None

None Price: 6K: $35 by Nov. 16, $40 by race day; 10K: $40 by Nov. 16, $45 by race day

6K: $35 by Nov. 16, $40 by race day; 10K: $40 by Nov. 16, $45 by race day Details: Race along the St. Paul front of the Mississippi in your new long-sleeve tee

Location: St. Paul, near Afton Heights Park Rink

St. Paul, near Afton Heights Park Rink Time: 10K and 5K at 8 a.m.; Kids 1K at 9:30 a.m.

10K and 5K at 8 a.m.; Kids 1K at 9:30 a.m. Registration Deadline: Online registration closes Nov. 21

Online registration closes Nov. 21 Price: Kids Run: $10; 5K $35; 10K: $40

Kids Run: $10; 5K $35; 10K: $40 Details: Mix of paved trails, unpaved cross country ski trails, and a couple of steep uphills

Location: Chanhassen High School

Chanhassen High School Time: Kids Dash at 8:45 a.m.; 5K at 9 a.m.

Kids Dash at 8:45 a.m.; 5K at 9 a.m. Registration Deadline: None

None Price: Kids Dash: FREE; 5K: $50 by race day

Kids Dash: FREE; 5K: $50 by race day Details: FINISH. LINE. CINNAMON. ROLLS.

Location: Minnetonka High School

Minnetonka High School Time: Turkey Scoot at 8 a.m.; Turkey Trot 5K at 8:30 a.m.

Turkey Scoot at 8 a.m.; Turkey Trot 5K at 8:30 a.m. Registration Deadline: None; register by Nov. 19 to be guaranteed “Love Your Melon” hat

None; register by Nov. 19 to be guaranteed “Love Your Melon” hat Price: Turkey Scoot: $5; 5K without hat: $25 by Nov. 19, $30 by race day; 5K with hat: $40 by Nov. 19, $45 by race day

Turkey Scoot: $5; 5K without hat: $25 by Nov. 19, $30 by race day; 5K with hat: $40 by Nov. 19, $45 by race day Details: Custom "Love Your Melon" hats included with the price of registration

Location: Mariners' Museum Park in White Bear Lake

Mariners' Museum Park in White Bear Lake Time: Kids Fun Run at 8 a.m.; 10k at 8:15 a.m.; 5k at 8:30 a.m.

Kids Fun Run at 8 a.m.; 10k at 8:15 a.m.; 5k at 8:30 a.m. Registration Deadline: None

None Price: Fun Run: $20 by Nov. 22, $30 by race day; 5K: $35 by Nov. 14, $45 by Nov. 22, $55 by race day; 10K: $40 by Nov. 4, $50 by Nov. 22, $60 by race day

Fun Run: $20 by Nov. 22, $30 by race day; 5K: $35 by Nov. 14, $45 by Nov. 22, $55 by race day; 10K: $40 by Nov. 4, $50 by Nov. 22, $60 by race day Details: Food donations are welcome and will go to White Bear Lake and Hugo food shelves

× Expand Photo courtesy of Gary Westlund Giving Thanks 5K in Maple Grove

Location: Claddagh Irish Pub in Maple Grove

Claddagh Irish Pub in Maple Grove Time: 8:30 a.m.

8:30 a.m. Registration Deadline: None

None Price: $37 by Nov. 15; $40 by Nov. 20; $50 by race day

$37 by Nov. 15; $40 by Nov. 20; $50 by race day Details: Irish breakfast (and beer) to follow race at Claddagh Irish Pub