Where to Run a Turkey Trot in the Twin Cities

Earn that extra helping of stuffing at these Thanksgiving 5K and 10K runs.

by

Before stuffing your face with food, watching football, and stuffing your face with some more food, consider a Thanksgiving 5K or 10K to jump start the day (and calorie burning!). Also worth considering: breaking out that turkey costume you have hanging in your closet.

While Thanksgiving is right around the corner, there are still races open for registration. Here's a roundup of 5Ks and 10Ks around the Twin Cities on Thanksgiving. Happy trotting!  

Turkey Day 5K

  • Location: Downtown Minneapolis
  • Time: 8 a.m.
  • Registration Deadline: None
  • Price: 17-and-under: $18; adults: $40
  • Details: Post-race food and warm beverages at Turkey Day Tailgate Finish Festival

Drumstick Dash (1/2 mile, 1 mile, 3.14 mile, 10K)

  • Location: Lake Harriet
  • Time: Cranberry Cruise One Mile at 7:30 a.m.; Cranberry Kids Half Mile at 7:45 a.m.; Drumstick Dash 10K at 8 a.m.; Pi Run (3.14 miles) at 8 a.m.
  • Registration Deadline: None
  • Price: Cranberry Cruise One Mile: $10 by Nov. 22, $15 by race day; Cranberry Kids Half Mile: $5; Pi Run: $40 by Nov. 22, $45 by race day; Drumstick Dash 10K: $45 by Nov. 22, $50 by race day
  • Details: "FundRacer" for Mile in My Shoes, the Minneapolis-based, community-building nonprofit

Beast 2 Feast (KidsK, 5K, 10K)

  • Location: Lake Calhoun
  • Time: KidsK at 8:40 a.m.; 10K at 9 a.m.; 5K at 9:05 a.m.
  • Registration Deadline: None
  • Price: KidsK: $10 by Nov. 22, $15 by race day; 5K/10K: $45 by Nov. 22, $50 by race day
  • Details: Costumes encouraged; strollers and dogs welcome; use coupon code MSPMAG for $15 off 5K or 10K registration

St. Paul Turkey Trot (6K, 10K)

  • Location: St. Paul, starts near Shepard Road and Eagle Parkway, just north of the Mississippi
  • Time: 10K at 7:30 a.m.; 6K at 8 a.m.
  • Registration Deadline: None
  • Price: 6K: $35 by Nov. 16, $40 by race day; 10K: $40 by Nov. 16, $45 by race day
  • Details: Race along the St. Paul front of the Mississippi in your new long-sleeve tee

Turkey Day Trail Trot (Kids Run, 5K, 10K)

  • Location: St. Paul, near Afton Heights Park Rink
  • Time: 10K and 5K at 8 a.m.; Kids 1K at 9:30 a.m.
  • Registration Deadline: Online registration closes Nov. 21
  • Price: Kids Run: $10; 5K $35; 10K: $40
  • Details: Mix of paved trails, unpaved cross country ski trails, and a couple of steep uphills

Chanhassen Turkey Trot (Kids Dash, 5K)

  • Location: Chanhassen High School
  • Time: Kids Dash at 8:45 a.m.; 5K at 9 a.m.
  • Registration Deadline: None
  • Price: Kids Dash: FREE; 5K: $50 by race day
  • Details: FINISH. LINE. CINNAMON. ROLLS.

Tonka Turkey Trot (100-Meter Dash, 5K)

  • Location: Minnetonka High School
  • Time: Turkey Scoot at 8 a.m.; Turkey Trot 5K at 8:30 a.m.
  • Registration Deadline: None; register by Nov. 19 to be guaranteed “Love Your Melon” hat
  • Price: Turkey Scoot: $5; 5K without hat: $25 by Nov. 19, $30 by race day; 5K with hat: $40 by Nov. 19, $45 by race day
  • Details: Custom "Love Your Melon" hats included with the price of registration

Fast Before the Feast (Fun Run, 5K, 10K)

  • Location: Mariners' Museum Park in White Bear Lake
  • Time: Kids Fun Run at 8 a.m.; 10k at 8:15 a.m.; 5k at 8:30 a.m.
  • Registration Deadline: None
  • Price: Fun Run: $20 by Nov. 22, $30 by race day; 5K: $35 by Nov. 14, $45 by Nov. 22, $55 by race day; 10K: $40 by Nov. 4, $50 by Nov. 22, $60 by race day
  • Details: Food donations are welcome and will go to White Bear Lake and Hugo food shelves

ThanksGiving Day/GivingThanks 5K

  • Location: Claddagh Irish Pub in Maple Grove
  • Time: 8:30 a.m.
  • Registration Deadline: None
  • Price: $37 by Nov. 15; $40 by Nov. 20; $50 by race day
  • Details: Irish breakfast (and beer) to follow race at Claddagh Irish Pub

Turkey Trek (1/2 mile, 5K)

  • Location: Colby Lake Park in Woodbury
  • Time: Kids Fun Run at 8 a.m.; 5K at 8:15 a.m.
  • Registration Deadline: None
  • Price: Kids Fun Run: $12; 5K: $25
  • Details: Race around the paths of Colby Lake Park