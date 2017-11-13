Where to Run a Turkey Trot in the Twin Cities

×
Photo courtesy of Tonka Turkey Trot
Before stuffing your face with food, watching football, and stuffing your face with some more food, consider a Thanksgiving 5K or 10K to jump start the day (and calorie burning!). Also worth considering: breaking out that turkey costume you have hanging in your closet.
While Thanksgiving is right around the corner, there are still races open for registration. Here's a roundup of 5Ks and 10Ks around the Twin Cities on Thanksgiving. Happy trotting!
Turkey Day 5K
- Location: Downtown Minneapolis
- Time: 8 a.m.
- Registration Deadline: None
- Price: 17-and-under: $18; adults: $40
- Details: Post-race food and warm beverages at Turkey Day Tailgate Finish Festival
Drumstick Dash (1/2 mile, 1 mile, 3.14 mile, 10K)
- Location: Lake Harriet
- Time: Cranberry Cruise One Mile at 7:30 a.m.; Cranberry Kids Half Mile at 7:45 a.m.; Drumstick Dash 10K at 8 a.m.; Pi Run (3.14 miles) at 8 a.m.
- Registration Deadline: None
- Price: Cranberry Cruise One Mile: $10 by Nov. 22, $15 by race day; Cranberry Kids Half Mile: $5; Pi Run: $40 by Nov. 22, $45 by race day; Drumstick Dash 10K: $45 by Nov. 22, $50 by race day
- Details: "FundRacer" for Mile in My Shoes, the Minneapolis-based, community-building nonprofit
Beast 2 Feast (KidsK, 5K, 10K)
- Location: Lake Calhoun
- Time: KidsK at 8:40 a.m.; 10K at 9 a.m.; 5K at 9:05 a.m.
- Registration Deadline: None
- Price: KidsK: $10 by Nov. 22, $15 by race day; 5K/10K: $45 by Nov. 22, $50 by race day
- Details: Costumes encouraged; strollers and dogs welcome; use coupon code MSPMAG for $15 off 5K or 10K registration
St. Paul Turkey Trot (6K, 10K)
- Location: St. Paul, starts near Shepard Road and Eagle Parkway, just north of the Mississippi
- Time: 10K at 7:30 a.m.; 6K at 8 a.m.
- Registration Deadline: None
- Price: 6K: $35 by Nov. 16, $40 by race day; 10K: $40 by Nov. 16, $45 by race day
- Details: Race along the St. Paul front of the Mississippi in your new long-sleeve tee
Turkey Day Trail Trot (Kids Run, 5K, 10K)
- Location: St. Paul, near Afton Heights Park Rink
- Time: 10K and 5K at 8 a.m.; Kids 1K at 9:30 a.m.
- Registration Deadline: Online registration closes Nov. 21
- Price: Kids Run: $10; 5K $35; 10K: $40
- Details: Mix of paved trails, unpaved cross country ski trails, and a couple of steep uphills
Chanhassen Turkey Trot (Kids Dash, 5K)
- Location: Chanhassen High School
- Time: Kids Dash at 8:45 a.m.; 5K at 9 a.m.
- Registration Deadline: None
- Price: Kids Dash: FREE; 5K: $50 by race day
- Details: FINISH. LINE. CINNAMON. ROLLS.
Tonka Turkey Trot (100-Meter Dash, 5K)
- Location: Minnetonka High School
- Time: Turkey Scoot at 8 a.m.; Turkey Trot 5K at 8:30 a.m.
- Registration Deadline: None; register by Nov. 19 to be guaranteed “Love Your Melon” hat
- Price: Turkey Scoot: $5; 5K without hat: $25 by Nov. 19, $30 by race day; 5K with hat: $40 by Nov. 19, $45 by race day
- Details: Custom "Love Your Melon" hats included with the price of registration
Fast Before the Feast (Fun Run, 5K, 10K)
- Location: Mariners' Museum Park in White Bear Lake
- Time: Kids Fun Run at 8 a.m.; 10k at 8:15 a.m.; 5k at 8:30 a.m.
- Registration Deadline: None
- Price: Fun Run: $20 by Nov. 22, $30 by race day; 5K: $35 by Nov. 14, $45 by Nov. 22, $55 by race day; 10K: $40 by Nov. 4, $50 by Nov. 22, $60 by race day
- Details: Food donations are welcome and will go to White Bear Lake and Hugo food shelves
Photo courtesy of Gary Westlund
Giving Thanks 5K in Maple Grove
ThanksGiving Day/GivingThanks 5K
- Location: Claddagh Irish Pub in Maple Grove
- Time: 8:30 a.m.
- Registration Deadline: None
- Price: $37 by Nov. 15; $40 by Nov. 20; $50 by race day
- Details: Irish breakfast (and beer) to follow race at Claddagh Irish Pub
Turkey Trek (1/2 mile, 5K)
- Location: Colby Lake Park in Woodbury
- Time: Kids Fun Run at 8 a.m.; 5K at 8:15 a.m.
- Registration Deadline: None
- Price: Kids Fun Run: $12; 5K: $25
- Details: Race around the paths of Colby Lake Park